Ready for some science that will make you laugh, and then make you think? The 27th annual Ig Nobel Prize Ceremony is tonight, and you can watch it live, beginning at 5:40 p.m. ET. Held at Harvard University in Boston, the Ig Nobels honor unconventional achievements in science and other areas, with prizes awarded by Nobel Laureates.

Kicking off the ceremony will be a mini-concert by the Boston Typewriter Orchestra, performed entirely on typewriters. Master of Ceremonies Marc Abrahams, editor of the Annals of Improbable Research, presides over the event, which will include presentation of the Ig Nobel Prizes by Nobel laureates such as Eric Maskin (winner of the 2007 Nobel Prize in Economics), Roy Glauber (winner of the 2005 Nobel Prize in Physics), and Oliver Hart (winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize in Economics).

Also taking place onstage will be a series of 24-second lectures on topics such as bots, sponges, biomedical research and sheep-dragging. The evening culminates in a performance of "The Incompetence Opera," a mini-opera with a libretto written by Marc Abrahams, in which a bartender and a psychologist commiserate about how promotions and opportunities seem to happen the most to those who deserve it the least.

