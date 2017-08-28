Sarah Puschmann is a staff writer for Live Science. She particularly enjoys writing about ecology and evolution and has degrees in creative writing and physics. Before joining Live Science, she taught English in Korea, Costa Rica, Argentina, Sweden, and Germany. Follow her on Twitter.
On April 21, 2017, conservators working on a project at the Old Royal Naval College in England discovered rooms from Greenwich Palace, the birthplace of Tudor monarchs Henry VIII and Elizabeth I, his daughter. [Read more about the rooms found at Greenwich Palace]
One of the rooms had a Flemish tile floor, and the other had a low ceiling and recesses in the walls that may have been used to store baskets that contained bees — a source of honey and wax — during the winter.
During his lifetime, Henry VIII spent 4,000 nights at Greenwich Palace, Will Palin, conservation director for the Old Royal Naval College, told Live Science.
Yellow Flemish tile can be seen here.
It's possible that the rooms were used by Henry VIII's courtiers or were connected to the on-site armory or nearby friary church.
The palace had a tiltyard (a courtyard for jousting), a banquet hall, horse stables, dog kennels and places for cockfights.
The two Greenwich Palace rooms are on the site of the Painted Hall, which contains baroque murals by the English painter Sir James Thornhill that are currently undergoing restoration.