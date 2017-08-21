Traffic Clogs Roads in Prime Solar Eclipse Viewing Sites

Many states in the path of the total solar eclipse are experiencing traffic jams as a result of eager eclipse viewer flooding the roads.

The most anticipated celestial event of the year — the solar eclipse — is here, enchanting millions with midday darkness and leading to traffic jams in many areas of the United States.

As of 6:40 a.m. MDT, traffic in Wyoming was backed up between Cheyenne and Casper as drivers made their way to a region where they will be able to see the total solar eclipse, according to local newspaper the Casper Star Tribune. Roads elsewhere in the state are more congested than usual, too.

A solar eclipse occurs when the sun and moon are aligned such that the moon blocks the light of the sun, casting its shadow on Earth. People in certain states in the U.S., from Oregon to Nebraska to South Carolina, will experience a total solar eclipse for up to 2 minutes and 40 seconds —these are the places in a 70-mile-wide (113 kilometers) band, called the path of totality, that are completely covered by the moon's shadow, according to NASA. [Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Everything You Need to Know]

A partial eclipse is visible from places outside this band, but with increasing distance comes a smaller percentage of the sun that is covered by the moon (called the eclipse magnitude), motivating many to drive to places where they can experience maximum daytime darkness.

Many of the 12 million people who already live in the path of totality won't have to go far to get a good view of the total solar eclipse. Early estimates suggest the roughly 25 million people who live within a day's drive of the band may be on the road today, leading to a prediction that today could be one of the nation's worst traffic days, according to NASA representatives.

Madras, Oregon, one of the first places to experience totality in the U.S. today, at 10:19 a.m. local time, prepared for thousands of travelers by calling in the Oregon National Guard to direct traffic at highway intersections, according to local news channel KTVZ.

"A cosmic traffic jam" was predicted for today in Oregon, according to a bulletin issued by the department in June. Millions of travelers were predicted to drive to Oregon to view the completely obscured sun, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Carbondale, Illinois — a particularly notable place along the path of totality because it will also be in the path of the next total solar eclipse, in 2024 — was already seeing an influx of visitors as of Friday (Aug. 18).

"Already overwhelmed by the amount of people and traffic in Carbondale. Goodbye Carbondale summer…" tweeted Twitter user Dallas.

Original article on Live Science.