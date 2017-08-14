Credit: NPS

The desert tortoise is usually a solitary animal, except during mating season. Then, both male and female tortoises of the same sex will fight each other when they cross paths. Males are especially combative at this time and use a structure known as a gulag scute, which grows outward under their neck from their shell, to ram and flip over a potential male rival. A flipped male has not only lost the battle but if he cannot right himself, he will die from the heat of the desert sun.