Quarter-Million Glitter iPhone Cases Recalled for Burn Hazard

More than 260,000 glitter iPhone cases are being recalled because the sparkling mixture inside the cases can leak out and cause skin burns or irritation, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The iPhone cases, distributed by MixBin Electronics, were sold at a variety of retail outlets, including Amazon, Nordstrom Rack and Victoria's Secret, the CPSC said in a statement. The recalled cases were made for the iPhone 6, 6s and 7.

The cases contain glitter that floats in a liquid. But if the case breaks, the substance can leak out and cause chemical burns and skin irritation, though the CPSC statement did not identify the chemical responsible for the burns. So far, there have been 24 reports worldwide of skin irritation or chemical burns tied to the phone cases, and 19 of these reports were in people living in the United States, the CPSC said. [9 Odd Ways Your Tech Devices May Injure You]

"One consumer reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn, and another consumer reported chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands," the statement said.

People who bought these cases should immediately stop using them and contact MixBin Electronics for a refund. The company has created a website for users to register for a refund. Once the claim is approved, the user will receive instructions on how to dispose of their case, MixBin said.

