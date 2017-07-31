Credit: Michelle Freeborn/Wellington Museum Te Papa Tongarewa

Ocean sunfish are the largest bony fishes in the world. They can weigh up to 2,205 pounds (1,000 kilograms) and measure more than 8 feet (2.5 meters) in length. Despite the sunfish's gigantic size, a new species was hiding in plain sight for decades. Researchers recently used genetics to prove the existence of this new species, Mola tecta. "Tecta" comes from the Latin for "hidden," and the fish's common name is the hoodwinker sunfish. This illustration shows the relative size of a human diver and a 7.9-foot (2.4 m) long M. tecta.