Credit: Vasilis Mentogianis

From 2015 to 2016, underwater archaeologists identified 45 shipwrecks around Fourni in Greece. When they returned to the islands this summer, they discovered eight more wrecks. [Read the full story] Many of the wrecks hidden in the waters around Fourni had been carrying cargo across the Aegean. The oldest ones date back as early as the sixth century B.C.