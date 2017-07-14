From 2015 to 2016, underwater archaeologists identified 45 shipwrecks around Fourni in Greece. When they returned to the islands this summer, they discovered eight more wrecks. [Read the full story] Many of the wrecks hidden in the waters around Fourni had been carrying cargo across the Aegean. The oldest ones date back as early as the sixth century B.C.
The ceramic containers that once held goods like wine, oil and salted fish now mark the spot of ancient shipwrecks.
In this photo, the divers get help from an underwater robot to clear sediment from a partially buried Roman amphora from North Africa.
The team of underwater archaeologists who are studying Fourni’s sunken history went back to the islands this summer, primarily to map and study the wrecks they previously found.
By studying these ancient transport containers, archaeologists could learn new information about trade routes across the Aegean.
A sample of amphoras and other artifacts were lifted to the surface to be cleaned of marine growth, scientifically studied and conserved.
The researchers made high-resolution maps of the wreck sites, like the site of the Roman period wreck shown here.
Divers Find 8 More Wrecks at Sunken-Ship Hotspot in Greece
