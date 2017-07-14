Lost cargo

Lost cargo

Credit: Vasilis Mentogianis

From 2015 to 2016, underwater archaeologists identified 45 shipwrecks around Fourni in Greece. When they returned to the islands this summer, they discovered eight more wrecks. [Read the full story] Many of the wrecks hidden in the waters around Fourni had been carrying cargo across the Aegean. The oldest ones date back as early as the sixth century B.C.

Amphora field

Amphora field

Credit: Vasilis Mentogianis

The ceramic containers that once held goods like wine, oil and salted fish now mark the spot of ancient shipwrecks.

Buried history

Buried history

Credit: Vasilis Mentogianis

In this photo, the divers get help from an underwater robot to clear sediment from a partially buried Roman amphora from North Africa.

Digging divers

Digging divers

Credit: Vasilis Mentogianis

The team of underwater archaeologists who are studying Fourni’s sunken history went back to the islands this summer, primarily to map and study the wrecks they previously found.

The keys to ancient trade

The keys to ancient trade

Credit: Vasilis Mentogianis

By studying these ancient transport containers, archaeologists could learn new information about trade routes across the Aegean.

Going to the surface

Going to the surface

Credit: Vasilis Mentogianis

A sample of amphoras and other artifacts were lifted to the surface to be cleaned of marine growth, scientifically studied and conserved.

3D Maps

3D Maps

Credit: Kotaro Yamafune

The researchers made high-resolution maps of the wreck sites, like the site of the Roman period wreck shown here.