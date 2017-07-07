One of the great marvels of the ancient world, the city of Petra stands as a monument to a thriving civilization thousands of years ago, in what is now Jordan. Spectacular photos of the Nabatean metropolis — much of which was carved directly into vertical cliff faces — were captured by Google Street View, providing people all over the world with access to the awe-inspiring sight of these ancient stone structures.

The main entrance to Petra, known as the Siq, opens up onto Petra's most magnificent façade; the Treasury, or Al Khazna. It is almost 131 feet (40 meters) high and is intricately decorated with Corinthian capitals, friezes, figures and more. The Treasury is crowned by a funerary urn, which according to local legend conceals a pharaoh's treasure. Although the original function is still a mystery, The Treasury was probably constructed in the 1st century B.C.