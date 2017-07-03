Mammoth Resurrection: 11 Hurdles to Bringing Back an Ice Age Beast

Credit: LightHard/Shutterstock

DNA begins to degrade the moment an organism dies. This happens because enzymes from the body cells and environment and ultraviolet radiation from the sun start to break down the genetic code. Oxygen and water can also alter DNA, breakings its strands.

Some mammoth DNA, however, has survived because it was frozen in permafrost. Some of these frozen remains contain short fragments of DNA — mostly between 30 to 90 base pairs long (one base pair is made up of two "letters" of DNA linked together: cytosine and guanine, or adenine with thymine). To put this number in perspective, there are 3 billion base pairs in the human genome.

Researchers have collected these short, mammoth DNA fragments for years, but they still don't have enough to compile an entire mammoth genome, according to "How To Clone a Mammoth."