The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jet has been billed as the U.S. military's next-generation warplane. The F-35 program consists of different variants of the plane, each designed to satisfy the needs of the different branches of the military, including the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy.

The F-35 program is the most expensive military weapons system in history, and it has been heavily criticized for design flaws and for running significantly over budget.

There are three primary models of the fighter jet: the F-35A, which takes off and lands like a conventional warplane; the F-35B, which is designed to take off on a short runway and can land vertically; and the F-35C, which is designed to operate on aircraft carriers.