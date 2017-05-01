Photos: Ancient Tomb Murals Show Fantastical Creatures

Monster

This monster-like creature, as archaeologists call it, was found on the vaulted ceiling of the tomb's corridor. Archaeologists say that it has four outstretched limbs and appears to be "dashing down from above." This mural was found in a tomb in China that dates back more than 1,400 years.

Marvelous critters

This tomb contains a number of murals showing fantastic creatures and deities, all dating back about 1,400 years. In this mural an image of a flying horse, with wings, clutching a tiger in its mouth can be seen. A giant crane flies above the horse. This image was found in the tomb's passageway.

Unashamed

This image shows a deity that archaeologists identify as being the "Master of Wind," who is depicted wearing almost no clothes. This mural was found in the tomb's passageway and the "Master of Wind" is shown running in a direction that takes him towards the tomb's burial chamber.

Mythical beasts

This mural shows a man riding a flying dragon. It was also found in the tomb's passageway.

Going for a ride

This person, whom archaeologists think may be a female, has two hair buns and is showing riding a giant flying crane that is soaring through the clouds.

A royal setup

This murals was found above the entrance of a corridor in the tomb. It shows a gatehouse with three gateways and several attendants. Trees can be seen to the right of the gatehouse. A variety of creatures can also be seen in the mural.

