Photos: Biblical Gate Shrine Uncovered in Israel's Tel Lachish National Park

Blending of modern and historical

(Image credit: Guy Fitoussi, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

Tel Lachish National Park is home to the gate structure, on the left, with its six rooms split by the city street.

Rolling hills

(Image credit: Guy Fitoussi, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

The gate structure, seen to the left, exposed at Tel Lachish National Park.

Envisioning the past

(Image credit: Architects Ram Shoaf and Hila Berger-Onn, Israel Antiquities Authority Conservation Department)

Team members digitally reproduced the Lachish city gate.

Uncovering the shrine

(Image credit: Sa'ar Ganor, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

The team works to excavate the altar, revealing its truncated horns.

Teamwork

(Image credit: Yoli Shwartz, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

Members of the excavation team carefully excavate the site.

Attention to detail

(Image credit: Yoli Shwartz, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

A team member works in the field to gently remove dirt and debris from newly uncovered artifacts.

Damage done

(Image credit: Yoli Shwartz, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

Excavation clearly shows that horns were removed from this altar.

Linking to history

(Image credit: Clara Amit, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

During the excavation, many artifacts from the First Temple period were uncovered: oil lamps, seal impressions on jars and even arrowheads.

Ancient battles

(Image credit: Clara Amit, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

Arrowheads found at the site offer proof of battles between Sennacherib's army and King Hezekiah's army.

Many enemies

(Image credit: Yoli Shwartz, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

More arrowheads from the dig provide evidence of conflicts between the Assyrians and the Judahites in the city gate.

Leaving a mark

(Image credit: Clara Amit, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

Seals indicated who owned the items left behind. An inscription reading "lnhm avadi" is likely the name of a senior official from the Judahite government.

