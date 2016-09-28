Photos: Biblical Gate Shrine Uncovered in Israel's Tel Lachish National Park

Blending of modern and historical
Tel Lachish National Park is home to the gate structure, on the left, with its six rooms split by the city street.
Rolling hills
The gate structure, seen to the left, exposed at Tel Lachish National Park.
Envisioning the past
Team members digitally reproduced the Lachish city gate.
Uncovering the shrine
The team works to excavate the altar, revealing its truncated horns.
Teamwork
Members of the excavation team carefully excavate the site.
Attention to detail
A team member works in the field to gently remove dirt and debris from newly uncovered artifacts.
Damage done
Excavation clearly shows that horns were removed from this altar.
Linking to history
During the excavation, many artifacts from the First Temple period were uncovered: oil lamps, seal impressions on jars and even arrowheads.
Ancient battles
Arrowheads found at the site offer proof of battles between Sennacherib's army and King Hezekiah's army.
Many enemies
More arrowheads from the dig provide evidence of conflicts between the Assyrians and the Judahites in the city gate.
Leaving a mark
Seals indicated who owned the items left behind. An inscription reading "lnhm avadi" is likely the name of a senior official from the Judahite government.