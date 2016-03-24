Porn Website Launches New Virtual Reality Section

Let's face it: It was probably only a matter of time… One of the largest porn websites has announced a new section that integrates virtual-reality tech into the adult entertainment experience.

Pornhub, which boasts more than 60 million visitors a day, is teaming up with BaDoinkVR, a Barcelona-based company that specializes in adult virtual reality entertainment, to offer users premium videos that can be viewed with virtual-reality headsets like the Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR and Google Cardboard.

"Virtual reality is the next phase in the constantly metamorphosing world of adult entertainment and will provide users with a mesmeric experience unlike anything they've seen before," Corey Price, Vice President of Pornhub, said in a statement. "Now, our users are not only able to view our content, but be protagonists in the experience and interact with their favorite porn stars." [VR Headset Mega Guide: Features and Release Dates]

The site's collection of 360-degree simulations is available to Pornhub users for free, the company said. And to celebrate the new section's debut, Pornhub is giving away 10,000 pairs of virtual-reality goggles.

