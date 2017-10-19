SS Thistlegorm
The Thistlegorm Project, which went online this month, includes a highly-detailed three-dimensional model of the British freighter SS Thistlegorm, which was carrying a cargo of Allied war supplies to the Egyptian city of Alexandria when it was sunk by German bombers in 1941.
The project website also features 360-degree video clips of several key locations around the wreck. [Read more about the SS Thistlegorm project]
Filming the wreck
Tens of thousands of photographs were needed to image the entire wreck, which covers an area of more than 28,000 square meters (301,000 square feet).
3D data
The vast amounts of 3D data from the photographs was then used to create an accurate 3D model of the wreck of the Thistlegorm where it now lies on the seafloor near the tip of the Sinai Peninsula, at a depth of around 30 meters (90 feet).
3D model
It is the largest photogrammetric survey of an underwater wreck yet undertaken. [Read more about the SS Thistlegorm project]
Shipping freighter
As an armed freighter partly financed by the British government for wartime service, the Thistlegorm was equipped with an anti-aircraft gun and a heavy machine gun.
War supplies
The entire ship and its cargo – including trucks, tanks, aircraft parts, ammunition and steam locomotives – was sent to the bottom when the Thistlegorm was hit by two bombs dropped by a Heinkel bomber.
Sunken cargo
Since the development of the nearby Egyptian town of Sharm El Sheikh as a dive resort in the 1990s, the Thistlegorm with its spectacular sunken cargo has become one of the world's most popular wreck diving sites.