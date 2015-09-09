The Best Countries for Older Adults

A new report reveals how 96 countries rank for older people's wellbeing. The ranking, called the Global AgeWatch Index 2015, is based on four domains: older adults' income security, health status, capability (including their employment and educational status) and whether a country has an enabling environment (that promotes physical safety, civic freedoms and access to public transportation). [Full Story: The Best Country To Live in If You're Over 60]

Here is the full ranking of the 96 countries included in the Global AgeWatch Index 2015:

1. Switzerland

2. Norway

3. Sweden

4. Germany

5. Canada

6. Netherlands

7. Iceland

8. Japan

9. United States

10. United Kingdom

11. Denmark

12. New Zealand

13. Austria

14. Finland

15. Ireland

16. France

17. Australia

18. Israel

19. Luxembourg

20. Panama

21. Chile

22. Czech Republic

23. Estonia

24. Belgium

25. Spain

26. Slovenia

27. Uruguay

28. Costa Rica

29. Georgia

30. Cyprus

31. Argentina

32. Poland

33. Mexico

34. Thailand

35. Latvia

36. Colombia

37. Italy

38. Portugal

39. Hungary

40. Slovakia

41. Vietnam

42. Mauritius

43. Armenia

44. Ecuador

45. Romania

46. Sri Lanka

47. Malta

48. Peru

49. Bulgaria

50. Philippines

51. Kyrgyzstan

52. China

53. Albania

54. El Salvador

55. Bolivia

56. Brazil

57. Nicaragua

58. Tajikistan

59. Guatemala

60. South Korea

61. Croatia

62. Dominican Republic

63. Lithuania

64. Belarus

65. Russia

66. Serbia

67. Bangladesh

68. Montenegro

69. Paraguay

70. Nepal

71. India

72. Mongolia

73. Ukraine

74. Indonesia

75. Turkey

76. Venezuela

77. Moldova

78. South Africa

79. Greece

80. Cambodia

81. Ghana

82. Honduras

83. Lao PDR

84. Morocco

85. Jordan

86. Nigeria

87. Iraq

88. Uganda

89. Rwanda

90. Zambia

91. Tanzania

92. Pakistan

93. West Bank & Gaza

94. Mozambique

95. Malawi

96. Afghanistan

