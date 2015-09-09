The Best Countries for Older Adults

A new report reveals how 96 countries rank for older people's wellbeing. The ranking, called the Global AgeWatch Index 2015, is based on four domains: older adults' income security, health status, capability (including their employment and educational status) and whether a country has an enabling environment (that promotes physical safety, civic freedoms and access to public transportation). [Full Story: The Best Country To Live in If You're Over 60]
Here is the full ranking of the 96 countries included in the Global AgeWatch Index 2015:
1. Switzerland
2. Norway
3. Sweden
4. Germany
5. Canada
6. Netherlands
7. Iceland
8. Japan
9. United States
10. United Kingdom
11. Denmark
12. New Zealand
13. Austria
14. Finland
15. Ireland
16. France
17. Australia
18. Israel
19. Luxembourg
20. Panama
21. Chile
22. Czech Republic
23. Estonia
24. Belgium
25. Spain
26. Slovenia
27. Uruguay
28. Costa Rica
29. Georgia
30. Cyprus
31. Argentina
32. Poland
33. Mexico
34. Thailand
35. Latvia
36. Colombia
37. Italy
38. Portugal
39. Hungary
40. Slovakia
41. Vietnam
42. Mauritius
43. Armenia
44. Ecuador
45. Romania
46. Sri Lanka
47. Malta
48. Peru
49. Bulgaria
50. Philippines
51. Kyrgyzstan
52. China
53. Albania
54. El Salvador
55. Bolivia
56. Brazil
57. Nicaragua
58. Tajikistan
59. Guatemala
60. South Korea
61. Croatia
62. Dominican Republic
63. Lithuania
64. Belarus
65. Russia
66. Serbia
67. Bangladesh
68. Montenegro
69. Paraguay
70. Nepal
71. India
72. Mongolia
73. Ukraine
74. Indonesia
75. Turkey
76. Venezuela
77. Moldova
78. South Africa
79. Greece
80. Cambodia
81. Ghana
82. Honduras
83. Lao PDR
84. Morocco
85. Jordan
86. Nigeria
87. Iraq
88. Uganda
89. Rwanda
90. Zambia
91. Tanzania
92. Pakistan
93. West Bank & Gaza
94. Mozambique
95. Malawi
96. Afghanistan
