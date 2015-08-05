A new study estimates the maximum age at which a woman should start trying to become pregnant if she wants to have a certain number of children. The age of the man can also affect pregnancy chances, but this study focused on female age because it has a bigger impact on fertility. The researchers took into account whether the couple was willing to use in vitro fertilization (IVF), and the chance of success that couples were willing to accept.
How Long Can You Really Wait to Have Kids? Here’s a Graph (INFOGRAPHIC)
(Image: © By Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)