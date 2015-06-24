The World's Happiest Countries (The List)

How happy is your country? A new report used interviews with more than 146,000 people around the world to rank 145 countries by the well being of their residents.
Participants answered questions about five aspects of their well-being: their sense of purpose, social relationships, financial situations, community involvement and physical health. Based on their responses, participants were considered "thriving," "struggling" or "suffering" in each of those five aspects.
Here's the full list of rankings, in order of the percentage of people who were thriving in three or more aspects of well-being:
|Rank
|Country
|2014 Thriving in 3+ Elements
|1
|Panama
|53.0%
|2
|Costa Rica
|47.6%
|3
|Puerto Rico
|45.8%
|4
|Switzerland
|39.4%
|5
|Belize
|38.9%
|6
|Chile
|38.7%
|7
|Denmark
|37.0%
|8
|Guatemala
|36.3%
|9
|Austria
|35.6%
|10
|Mexico
|35.6%
|11
|Uruguay
|35.5%
|12
|Argentina
|33.6%
|13
|Colombia
|33.4%
|14
|Kyrgyzstan
|33.4%
|15
|Brazil
|33.2%
|16
|Norway
|32.0%
|17
|Netherlands
|31.9%
|18
|El Salvador
|31.9%
|19
|Turkmenistan
|31.7%
|20
|Myanmar
|31.7%
|21
|United Arab Emirates
|30.8%
|22
|Israel
|30.7%
|23
|United States
|30.5%
|24
|Canada
|30.2%
|25
|Luxembourg
|30.2%
|26
|Sweden
|29.1%
|27
|Saudi Arabia
|28.5%
|28
|Germany
|28.0%
|29
|New Zealand
|27.9%
|30
|Venezuela
|27.7%
|31
|Bahrain
|27.6%
|32
|Mauritania
|27.3%
|33
|Nicaragua
|27.3%
|34
|Dominican Republic
|26.9%
|35
|Honduras
|26.4%
|36
|Ireland
|26.3%
|37
|Finland
|26.2%
|38
|Bolivia
|25.9%
|39
|Ecuador
|25.9%
|40
|Australia
|25.3%
|41
|Malaysia
|24.6%
|42
|Malta
|24.4%
|43
|Philippines
|24.1%
|44
|United Kingdom
|23.5%
|45
|Kuwait
|23.5%
|46
|Sierra Leone
|23.4%
|47
|Russia
|23.0%
|48
|France
|22.8%
|49
|Northern Cyprus
|22.6%
|50
|Thailand
|22.4%
|51
|Namibia
|21.7%
|52
|Slovakia
|21.4%
|53
|Romania
|20.8%
|54
|Macedonia
|20.6%
|55
|Spain
|20.6%
|56
|Tanzania
|20.2%
|57
|Poland
|20.1%
|58
|Turkey
|19.9%
|59
|Taiwan
|19.8%
|60
|Sri Lanka
|19.5%
|61
|Kazakhstan
|19.1%
|62
|Sudan
|19.0%
|63
|Mauritius
|18.9%
|64
|Algeria
|18.5%
|65
|Albania
|18.5%
|66
|Portugal
|18.3%
|67
|Belgium
|18.2%
|68
|Mongolia
|17.7%
|69
|Bosnia Herzegovina
|17.5%
|70
|India
|17.1%
|71
|Kenya
|16.8%
|72
|Czech Republic
|16.8%
|73
|Indonesia
|16.7%
|74
|Bulgaria
|16.6%
|75
|Hungary
|16.5%
|76
|Jamaica
|16.4%
|77
|Nepal
|16.4%
|78
|Paraguay
|16.3%
|79
|Estonia
|16.2%
|80
|Pakistan
|16.0%
|81
|Belarus
|15.7%
|82
|Cyprus
|15.7%
|83
|Tajikistan
|15.6%
|84
|Serbia
|15.3%
|85
|Italy
|15.3%
|86
|Slovenia
|14.7%
|87
|Congo Brazzaville
|14.6%
|88
|Latvia
|14.3%
|89
|Lebanon
|14.1%
|90
|Yemen
|14.0%
|91
|Peru
|13.8%
|92
|Japan
|13.5%
|93
|Vietnam
|13.2%
|94
|Montenegro
|13.1%
|95
|Iran
|13.0%
|96
|Kosovo
|13.0%
|97
|Singapore
|12.7%
|98
|Rwanda
|12.4%
|99
|Cambodia
|12.4%
|100
|Bangladesh
|12.3%
|101
|Jordan
|12.2%
|102
|Iraq
|12.1%
|103
|Lithuania
|11.7%
|104
|Croatia
|11.5%
|105
|Moldova
|11.4%
|106
|South Sudan
|11.3%
|107
|Ethiopia
|11.2%
|108
|Liberia
|10.4%
|109
|South Africa
|10.4%
|110
|Mali
|10.4%
|111
|Greece
|10.3%
|112
|Palestine
|9.9%
|113
|Niger
|9.8%
|114
|Botswana
|9.8%
|115
|Morocco
|9.5%
|116
|Guinea
|9.4%
|117
|South Korea
|9.4%
|118
|Burkina Faso
|9.0%
|119
|Azerbaijan
|9.0%
|120
|Hong Kong
|8.6%
|121
|Gabon
|8.3%
|122
|Angola
|8.3%
|123
|Malawi
|8.2%
|124
|Armenia
|8.1%
|125
|Zambia
|7.9%
|126
|Georgia
|7.9%
|127
|China
|7.9%
|128
|Ukraine
|7.7%
|129
|Egypt
|7.7%
|130
|Chad
|7.7%
|131
|Burundi
|7.6%
|132
|Senegal
|6.8%
|133
|Uganda
|6.6%
|134
|Madagascar
|6.5%
|135
|Zimbabwe
|6.1%
|136
|Ghana
|5.6%
|137
|Haiti
|5.3%
|138
|Benin
|4.8%
|139
|Ivory Coast
|4.5%
|140
|Congo Kinshasa
|4.1%
|141
|Tunisia
|4.0%
|142
|Togo
|3.9%
|143
|Cameroon
|3.1%
|144
|Bhutan
|3.0%
|145
|Afghanistan
|0.0%