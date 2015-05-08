The 50 Most Popular Baby Names of 2014

The list of the most popular baby names in the United States is in, and Noah and Emma take the top spots for boys and girls, respectively, in 2014. Every year the Social Security Administration releases their analysis with the past year's most common baby names.
The SSA includes those names that are at least two characters long and for which the state, sex and year of birth of the baby are on record. [Read the full story on the year's popular baby names]
Here are the top 50 most popular baby names for boys and girls, along with the number of babies given that name, in 2014.
|1
|Noah
|19,144
|2
|Liam
|18,342
|3
|Mason
|17,092
|4
|Jacob
|16,712
|5
|William
|16,687
|6
|Ethan
|15,619
|7
|Michael
|15,323
|8
|Alexander
|15,293
|9
|James
|14,301
|10
|Daniel
|13,829
|11
|Elijah
|13,694
|12
|Benjamin
|13,687
|13
|Logan
|13,579
|14
|Aiden
|13,296
|15
|Jayden
|12,878
|16
|Matthew
|12,809
|17
|Jackson
|12,121
|18
|David
|12,078
|19
|Lucas
|12,078
|20
|Joseph
|11,995
|21
|Anthony
|11,490
|22
|Andrew
|11,069
|23
|Samuel
|10,859
|24
|Gabriel
|10,826
|25
|Joshua
|10,764
|26
|John
|10,600
|27
|Carter
|10,599
|28
|Luke
|10,431
|29
|Dylan
|10,350
|30
|Christopher
|10,278
|31
|Isaac
|9,868
|32
|Oliver
|9,365
|33
|Henry
|9,350
|34
|Sebastian
|9,237
|35
|Caleb
|9,143
|36
|Owen
|9,100
|37
|Ryan
|9,026
|38
|Nathan
|8,902
|39
|Wyatt
|8,812
|40
|Hunter
|8,759
|41
|Jack
|8,685
|42
|Christian
|8,388
|43
|Landon
|8,180
|44
|Jonathan
|8,035
|45
|Levi
|7,958
|46
|Jaxon
|7,635
|47
|Julian
|7,611
|48
|Isaiah
|7,530
|49
|Eli
|7,428
|50
|Aaron
|7,334
Top 50 girls' names of 2014
|1
|Emma
|20,799
|2
|Olivia
|19,674
|3
|Sophia
|18,490
|4
|Isabella
|16,950
|5
|Ava
|15,586
|6
|Mia
|13,442
|7
|Emily
|12,562
|8
|Abigail
|11,985
|9
|Madison
|10,247
|10
|Charlotte
|10,048
|11
|Harper
|9,564
|12
|Sofia
|9,542
|13
|Avery
|9,517
|14
|Elizabeth
|9,492
|15
|Amelia
|8,727
|16
|Evelyn
|8,692
|17
|Ella
|8,489
|18
|Chloe
|8,469
|19
|Victoria
|7,955
|20
|Aubrey
|7,589
|21
|Grace
|7,554
|22
|Zoey
|7,358
|23
|Natalie
|7,061
|24
|Addison
|6,950
|25
|Lillian
|6,869
|26
|Brooklyn
|6,767
|27
|Lily
|6,727
|28
|Hannah
|6,512
|29
|Layla
|6,428
|30
|Scarlett
|5,965
|31
|Aria
|5,893
|32
|Zoe
|5,828
|33
|Samantha
|5,680
|34
|Anna
|5,639
|35
|Leah
|5,563
|36
|Audrey
|5,531
|37
|Ariana
|5,461
|38
|Allison
|5,440
|39
|Savannah
|5,433
|40
|Arianna
|5,240
|41
|Camila
|5,194
|42
|Penelope
|5,062
|43
|Gabriella
|5,051
|44
|Claire
|4,991
|45
|Aaliyah
|4,850
|46
|Sadie
|4,823
|47
|Riley
|4,761
|48
|Skylar
|4,732
|49
|Nora
|4,708
|50
|Sarah
|4,647
