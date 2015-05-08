Trending

The 50 Most Popular Baby Names of 2014

By Human Nature 

The list of the most popular baby names in the United States is in, and Noah and Emma take the top spots for boys and girls, respectively, in 2014. Every year the Social Security Administration releases their analysis with the past year's most common baby names.

The SSA includes those names that are at least two characters long and for which the state, sex and year of birth of the baby are on record. [Read the full story on the year's popular baby names]

Here are the top 50 most popular baby names for boys and girls, along with the number of babies given that name, in 2014.

1Noah19,144
2Liam18,342
3Mason17,092
4Jacob16,712
5William16,687
6Ethan15,619
7Michael15,323
8Alexander15,293
9James14,301
10Daniel13,829
11Elijah13,694
12Benjamin13,687
13Logan13,579
14Aiden13,296
15Jayden12,878
16Matthew12,809
17Jackson12,121
18David12,078
19Lucas12,078
20Joseph11,995
21Anthony11,490
22Andrew11,069
23Samuel10,859
24Gabriel10,826
25Joshua10,764
26John10,600
27Carter10,599
28Luke10,431
29Dylan10,350
30Christopher10,278
31Isaac9,868
32Oliver9,365
33Henry9,350
34Sebastian9,237
35Caleb9,143
36Owen9,100
37Ryan9,026
38Nathan8,902
39Wyatt8,812
40Hunter8,759
41Jack8,685
42Christian8,388
43Landon8,180
44Jonathan8,035
45Levi7,958
46Jaxon7,635
47Julian7,611
48Isaiah7,530
49Eli7,428
50Aaron7,334

Top 50 girls' names of 2014

1Emma20,799
2Olivia19,674
3Sophia18,490
4Isabella16,950
5Ava15,586
6Mia13,442
7Emily12,562
8Abigail11,985
9Madison10,247
10Charlotte10,048
11Harper9,564
12Sofia9,542
13Avery9,517
14Elizabeth9,492
15Amelia8,727
16Evelyn8,692
17Ella8,489
18Chloe8,469
19Victoria7,955
20Aubrey7,589
21Grace7,554
22Zoey7,358
23Natalie7,061
24Addison6,950
25Lillian6,869
26Brooklyn6,767
27Lily6,727
28Hannah6,512
29Layla6,428
30Scarlett5,965
31Aria5,893
32Zoe5,828
33Samantha5,680
34Anna5,639
35Leah5,563
36Audrey5,531
37Ariana5,461
38Allison5,440
39Savannah5,433
40Arianna5,240
41Camila5,194
42Penelope5,062
43Gabriella5,051
44Claire4,991
45Aaliyah4,850
46Sadie4,823
47Riley4,761
48Skylar4,732
49Nora4,708
50Sarah4,647

