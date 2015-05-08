The 50 Most Popular Baby Names of 2014

The list of the most popular baby names in the United States is in, and Noah and Emma take the top spots for boys and girls, respectively, in 2014. Every year the Social Security Administration releases their analysis with the past year's most common baby names.

The SSA includes those names that are at least two characters long and for which the state, sex and year of birth of the baby are on record. [Read the full story on the year's popular baby names]

Here are the top 50 most popular baby names for boys and girls, along with the number of babies given that name, in 2014.

1 Noah 19,144 2 Liam 18,342 3 Mason 17,092 4 Jacob 16,712 5 William 16,687 6 Ethan 15,619 7 Michael 15,323 8 Alexander 15,293 9 James 14,301 10 Daniel 13,829 11 Elijah 13,694 12 Benjamin 13,687 13 Logan 13,579 14 Aiden 13,296 15 Jayden 12,878 16 Matthew 12,809 17 Jackson 12,121 18 David 12,078 19 Lucas 12,078 20 Joseph 11,995 21 Anthony 11,490 22 Andrew 11,069 23 Samuel 10,859 24 Gabriel 10,826 25 Joshua 10,764 26 John 10,600 27 Carter 10,599 28 Luke 10,431 29 Dylan 10,350 30 Christopher 10,278 31 Isaac 9,868 32 Oliver 9,365 33 Henry 9,350 34 Sebastian 9,237 35 Caleb 9,143 36 Owen 9,100 37 Ryan 9,026 38 Nathan 8,902 39 Wyatt 8,812 40 Hunter 8,759 41 Jack 8,685 42 Christian 8,388 43 Landon 8,180 44 Jonathan 8,035 45 Levi 7,958 46 Jaxon 7,635 47 Julian 7,611 48 Isaiah 7,530 49 Eli 7,428 50 Aaron 7,334

Top 50 girls' names of 2014

1 Emma 20,799 2 Olivia 19,674 3 Sophia 18,490 4 Isabella 16,950 5 Ava 15,586 6 Mia 13,442 7 Emily 12,562 8 Abigail 11,985 9 Madison 10,247 10 Charlotte 10,048 11 Harper 9,564 12 Sofia 9,542 13 Avery 9,517 14 Elizabeth 9,492 15 Amelia 8,727 16 Evelyn 8,692 17 Ella 8,489 18 Chloe 8,469 19 Victoria 7,955 20 Aubrey 7,589 21 Grace 7,554 22 Zoey 7,358 23 Natalie 7,061 24 Addison 6,950 25 Lillian 6,869 26 Brooklyn 6,767 27 Lily 6,727 28 Hannah 6,512 29 Layla 6,428 30 Scarlett 5,965 31 Aria 5,893 32 Zoe 5,828 33 Samantha 5,680 34 Anna 5,639 35 Leah 5,563 36 Audrey 5,531 37 Ariana 5,461 38 Allison 5,440 39 Savannah 5,433 40 Arianna 5,240 41 Camila 5,194 42 Penelope 5,062 43 Gabriella 5,051 44 Claire 4,991 45 Aaliyah 4,850 46 Sadie 4,823 47 Riley 4,761 48 Skylar 4,732 49 Nora 4,708 50 Sarah 4,647

