Origami Eye Candy (Gallery)

Robert J. Lang is an origami artist and the author of numerous books on paper folding, including "Folding Paper: The Infinite Possibilities of Origami" (Tuttle Origami Books, 2013), co-authored with Meher McArthur. He contributed these images to Live Science's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights.

Origami artist Robert J. Lang has spent the last four decades mastering the art, and mathematics, of origami. This gallery features an assortment of some of the hundreds of pieces he has created, some of which have been featured in automobile advertisements and the film "Between the Folds." View more of his art, and the crease patterns for many of the pieces, at http://www.langorigami.com/. (Image Credits: Robert J. Lang.)

Allomyrina dichotoma, opus 655

Folded: 2014 Composed: 2014 Dimensions: 4" x 2" x 1" Medium: One uncut square of Origamido paper

Anna's Hummingbird, opus 466 & Honeysuckle, opus 468

Folded: 2010 Composed: 2005 Dimensions: 8" Medium: (Bird) One uncut square of backcoated Origamido paper, (plant) Korean hanji and wire

Shizuoka Cicada, opus 445 and Cicada Nymph, opus 578

Folded: 2011 Composed: 2003, 2010 Dimensions: 6" Medium: One uncut square of Origamido paper and O-gami paper, Korean hanji (base)

Blackdevil Angler, opus 213

Folded: 1990 Composed: 1988 Dimensions: 8" Medium: One uncut square of Wyndstone "Marble" paper

Sheep, opus 171

Folded: 1990 Composed: 1987 Dimensions: 5" Medium: One uncut square of kami "A trip through Scotland in 1987 persuaded me that the color change was an essential component of the subject for this design."

A Miura-ken Beauty Rose, opus 482

Folded: 2006-2013 Composed: 2006 Dimensions: 12" Medium: One uncut square of O-gami paper (each rose), Korean hanji (leaves), wire

Spindle Murex, opus 156

Folded: 1992 Composed: 1987 Dimensions: 7" Medium: One uncut square of Wyndstone 'Marble' paper

Western Pond Turtle, opus 404

Folded: 2002 Composed: 2002 Dimensions: 8" Medium: One uncut square of Nepalese lokta paper

Allosaurus Skeleton

Dimensions: 24" Medium: 16 uncut squares of Wyndstone "Marble" paper "This model was inspired by the brilliant Tyrannosaurus Rex of the late Issei Yoshino."

Assyrian Bull, opus 493

Folded: 2006 Composed: 2006 Dimensions: 8" Medium: One uncut square of Thai unryu paper Commissioned for the University of Chicago Magazine.

C. P. Snow, opus 612

Folded: 2009 Composed: 2009 Dimensions: 10" Medium: One uncut square of Korean hanji Composed for a book project celebrating the 50th anniversary of Snow's "Two Cultures" lecture.

Stars and Stripes, opus 500

Folded: 2007 Composed: 2007 Dimensions: 13x17" Medium: One uncut square of Wyndstone Marble paper Commissioned by the New York Times Magazine.

Flag Crease Pattern

Crease pattern for Stars and Stripes, opus 500.

3^7 Hyperbolic Limit, opus 600

Folded: 2014 Composed: 2011 Dimensions: 14" Medium: One uncut irregular polygon of glassine paper Folded for a commission.

