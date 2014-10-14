Trending

Rare Artifacts from the History of Science Auction (Photos)

By History 

Apple-1 Computer

The Apple-1 computer is the first personal computer model ever sold. There are only 15 working original models left.

(Image credit: Bonhams)

Bonhams auction house will hold its first history of science auction on Oct. 22. One item getting a lot of attention is an Apple-1 computer in working condition.

Manhattan Project window

The windows at the Manhattan Project site in Hanover had 6-inch thick glass to protect the scientists from radiation during atomic bomb experiments. The window is valued around half a million dollars.

Albert Einstein letter

A letter signed by Albert Einstein in 1929 is valued around $3,000.

(Image credit: Bonhams)

Astronomer George Ritchey's collection

George Willis Ritchey was a pioneering astronomer in the 19th century. His collection of photos and books is valued around half a million dollars.

(Image credit: Bonhams)

First electric keyboard

The physicist Hermann von Helmholtz developed one of the first electric keyboards. It's estimated to go for $30,000.

(Image credit: Bonhams)

Charles Darwin letter

Charles Darwin studied barnacles his entire life. In this letter to someone who witnessed the sexual reproduction of barnacles, Darwin writes that he would be "extremely much obliged" for a detailed account of the act.

(Image credit: Bonhams)

Origin of Species edition

This copy of Charles Darwin's famous "On the Origin of Species" published in 1859 is valued around $25,000.

(Image credit: Bonhams)

