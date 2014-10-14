Rare Artifacts from the History of Science Auction (Photos)

Apple-1 Computer

(Image credit: Bonhams)

Bonhams auction house will hold its first history of science auction on Oct. 22. One item getting a lot of attention is an Apple-1 computer in working condition.

Manhattan Project window

(Image credit: The windows at the Manhattan Project site in Hanover had 6-inch thick glass to protect the scientists from radiation during atomic bomb experiments. The window is valued around half a million dollars. )

The windows at the Manhattan Project site in Hanover had 6-inch thick glass to protect the scientists from radiation.

Albert Einstein letter

(Image credit: Bonhams)

A letter signed by Albert Einstein in 1929 is valued around $3,000.

Astronomer George Ritchey's collection

(Image credit: Bonhams)

George Willis Ritchey was a pioneering astronomer in the 19th century. His collection of photos and books is valued at around half a million dollars.

First electric keyboard

(Image credit: Bonhams)

The physicist Hermann von Helmholtz developed one of the first electric keyboards. It's estimated to go for $30,000.

Charles Darwin letter

(Image credit: Bonhams)

Charles Darwin studied barnacles his entire life. In this letter to someone who witnessed the sexual reproduction of barnacles, Darwin writes that he would be "extremely much obliged" for a detailed account of the act.

Origin of Species edition

(Image credit: Bonhams)

This copy of Charles Darwin's famous "On the Origin of Species" published in 1859 is valued around $25,000.