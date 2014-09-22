Photo Gallery: Fantastic Moqui Marbles

Game of stones

Moqui marbles on a sandstone slope. A new study reveals that the moqui marbles are less than 25 million years old.

Unusual find

The unusual geologic formations are concretions — sandstone balls cemented by a hard shell of iron oxide minerals.

Amazing view

Millions of years in the past, a mixture of water and natural gas flowed through the Navajo Sandstone, bleaching the rocks from red to creamy white. The stolen iron became the moqui marbles.

Checkerboard Mesa

At Checkerboard Mesa in Zion National Park, the Navajo Sandstone is creamy white.

Red rocks

The lower levels of Navajo Sandstone at Zion are stunning red, orange and peach colors.

Field of dreams

The concretions collect in topographic lows.

Oddballs

Moqui marbles come in many shapes and sizes.

Hard stuff

Resistant iron minerals erode more slowly than the softer sandstone.

Lumps and bumps

The spheres grew layer by layer, making contact with others nearby until many spheres became one large ball.

Fine polish

Wind-blown sand polishes the outer shell of hematite or goethite.

Bleached clean

Moqui marbles emerge from cream-colored Navajo sandstone.