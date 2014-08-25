In Images: 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Northern California

A whirlwind came through

(Image credit: @lorenamvs/Twitter)

On Aug. 24, 2014, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit the Bay area, near Napa, California. The quake caused more than 170 injuries, and damaged buildings and homes in the region.



Here are some photos of the damage caused by the Napa earthquake.

Map of Napa Valley region faults

(Image credit: USGS.)

The earthquake occurred along the West Napa Fault, which stretches 35 miles (57 kilometers) from the city of St. Helena south to San Pablo Bay.

Emptied shelves

(Image credit: @lorenamvs/Twitter)

Bookshelves were overturned during the quake.

Overturned dressers

(Image credit: @LisaAdamsWalter/Twitter)

The earthquake struck at 3:20 a.m. local time.

Set aflame

(Image credit: Matthew Keys/Flickr)

A mobile home park caught fire after the earthquake damaged gas lines in the area.

Fire damage

(Image credit: Matthew Keys/Flickr)

Firefighters relax after putting out a fire started by a broken gas line after the Napa, California earthquake.

Earthquake and fire damage

(Image credit: Matthew Keys/Flickr)

A mobile home park suffered damage from the 6.0-magnitude tremblor.

A home destroyed

(Image credit: Matthew Keys/Flickr)

A gas leak started a fire in this mobile home park.

More damage at the Post Office

(Image credit: Matthew Keys/Flickr)

The earthquake damaged this post office in Napa.

Local stores felt the pain

(Image credit: Matthew Keys/Flickr)

Bottles of olive oil and balsamic vinaigrette litter the floor in this Napa, California store.

Damage felt by all

(Image credit: Matthew Keys/Flickr)

The Lucero Olive Oil Store in Napa, California, sustained considerable damage from the quake.