Photos: Adorable and Amazing Guenon Monkey Faces

Colorful guenon monkeys

(Image credit: William Allen)

Guenon monkeys are one of the most diverse groups of Old World monkeys. Recently, researchers discovered that their incredibly intricate facial patterns help the sociable monkeys avoid interbreeding with other guenon species.

Erythrocebus patas

(Image credit: William Allen)

There are more than 30 different guenon monkey species, such as the Erythrocebus patas shown here.

Cercopithecus lesula

(Image credit: M. Emetshu)

Guenon monkeys forage in large groups, with two to six different species traveling together for added protection.

Cheek pouch monkeys

(Image credit: William Allen)

Guenons are also called cheek pouch monkeys, as shown by this Miopithecus talapoin. They stuff fruits, leaves and insects in their cheeks.

Cercopithecus mitis

(Image credit: William Allen)

Each guenon monkey resembles other members of its own group, but is strikingly different from other species.

Chlorocebus tantalus

(Image credit: William Allen)

The different facial fur patterns helps guenon monkeys avoid interbreeding.

Cercopithecus diana

(Image credit: William Allen)

When guenon monkeys interbreed, their offspring may be infertile or less healthy, such as when horses and donkeys breed.

Cercopithecus petaurista

(Image credit: William Allen)

Each guenon species communicates via unique chirps, calls and whistles.

Cercopithecus ascanius

(Image credit: William Allen)

Guenons live in the forests of Central and West Africa.

Guenon diversity

(Image credit: William Allen)

An amazing set of guenon faces.