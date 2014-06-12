In Photos: The Amazing Penguins of Antarctica

Being mom
An Adélie penguin incubating its chicks at Petermann Island on the Antarctic Peninsula.
At home
An Adélie penguin on Penguin Island, which forms part of the South Shetland Islands of Antarctica.
Going for a swim
Adélie penguins on the Yalours Islands on the Antarctic Peninsula.
Headed home
Chinstrap penguins climbing up to their rookery at Orne Harbour. In the bay below is a Quark Expeditions ship. Quark provided logistical support and funding for the research.
Alone time
Chinstrap penguin in a colony on the South Sandwich Islands.
Family
Chinstrap penguins on Saunders Island, one of the South Sandwich Islands.
Time to eat
Chinstrap penguins on a foraging trip.
Taking a breather
Chinstrap penguins resting on an iceberg.
Research
Gemma Clucas and Tom Hart make their way through Adélie and Chinstrap penguins to collect samples on Saunders Island in the South Sandwich Islands.
More research
Hard at work
Gemma Clucas and Tom Hart collecting samples from a gentoo penguin colony on Pleneau Island on the Antarctic Peninsula.