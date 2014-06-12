In Photos: The Amazing Penguins of Antarctica

Being mom

(Image credit: Tom Hart.)

An Adélie penguin incubating its chicks at Petermann Island on the Antarctic Peninsula.

At home

(Image credit: Gemma Clucas)

An Adélie penguin on Penguin Island, which forms part of the South Shetland Islands of Antarctica.

Going for a swim

(Image credit: Gemma Clucas)

Adélie penguins on the Yalours Islands on the Antarctic Peninsula.

Headed home

(Image credit: Tom Hart.)

Chinstrap penguins climbing up to their rookery at Orne Harbour. In the bay below is a Quark Expeditions ship. Quark provided logistical support and funding for the research.

Alone time

(Image credit: Tom Hart.)

Chinstrap penguin in a colony on the South Sandwich Islands.

Family

(Image credit: Tom Hart.)

Chinstrap penguins on Saunders Island, one of the South Sandwich Islands.

Time to eat

(Image credit: Anni Djurhuus)

Chinstrap penguins on a foraging trip.

Taking a breather

(Image credit: Tom Hart)

Chinstrap penguins resting on an iceberg.

Research

(Image credit: Saskia Travert)

Gemma Clucas and Tom Hart make their way through Adélie and Chinstrap penguins to collect samples on Saunders Island in the South Sandwich Islands.

More research

(Image credit: Saskia Travert)

Hard at work

(Image credit: Lindsey Weiman.)

Gemma Clucas and Tom Hart collecting samples from a gentoo penguin colony on Pleneau Island on the Antarctic Peninsula.