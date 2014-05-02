3 Common Nutrition Myths Dispelled

There's a reason why most people are confused about nutrition: It can be confusing! Theories seem to fall in and out of favor all the time, and studies that challenge our beliefs are released almost daily.

Add to that the fact that a few longstanding food myths are still in circulation, and it's no wonder we have so much trouble filling our plates with the right stuff. So, let's clear up some of the confusion and dispel some myths today. It's time to eat with a little more confidence.

Myth No. 1: Chocolate gives you acne. This was proven to be a myth as early as 1969, when a study published in JAMA showed that diets high in carbs or fat do not affect the production of skin oil, which means that they are not likely to adversely affect acne vulgaris.

Myth No. 2: Eggs contribute to heart disease. This myth really has really had legs. In fact, even some nutritionists will tell you to avoid eggs or egg yolks, but a 1982 American Society for Clinical Nutrition study found that there was no relationship between egg intake and coronary heart disease. The study also showed that, within the intake range of study participants, egg consumption was unrelated to blood cholesterol levels.

Myth No. 3: Organic produce is packed with more nutrients than conventional produce. Have you heard this one? It's an easy one for many people to believe, but unfortunately, it seems to be a myth, according to a 2010 review published in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science. [13 Easy Kitchen Fixes that Can Help You Lose Weight]

Researchers found no evidence that organic food is more nutritious, and noted that although organically-grown foods are likely to contain lower pesticide residues, there has been very little documentation of nutritional levels. However, the jury may still be out on this topic, a few studies have suggested that organic foods may offer a small boost in nutrition.

Healthy Bites appears weekly on LiveScience. Deborah Herlax Enos is a certified nutritionist and a health coach and weight loss expert in the Seattle area with more than 20 years of experience. Read more tips on her blog, Health in a Hurry!