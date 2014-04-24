Photos: Portraits of the Blood-Sucking Tsetse Fly

Tsetse Fly
A pregnant tsetse fly (Glossina morsitans morsitans).
Tsetse Fly
Tsetse flies (Glossina morsitans morsitans) are the sole disease vector for African sleeping sickness, a protozoan infection that is fatal without treatment.
Pregnant Fly
Tsetse fly females give birth to live young, one at a time. Before birth, the young are nourished with milk-like secretions from lactation glands.
Tsetse Biology
A diagram showing the biology of the tsetse fly, including the trypanosome parasites it spreads and the beneficial bacteria that keep it alive.
Tsetse Profile
Tsetse flies feed soley on blood. Their bites transmit infectious protozoa, which can cross the blood-brain barrier in mammals and cause neurological disease and death.
Tsetse Fly Hands
The newly sequenced tsetse genome reveals possible weaknesses that researchers could use to control the insects.