Where Does Your City Rank for Well-Being? (List)

A new Gallup-Healthways survey ranks nearly 200 U.S. metro areas by their level of well-being in 2012 and 2013.

Provo-Orem in Utah came in first, with a score of 71.4 on the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index; while Huntington-Ashland (which spans parts of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio) came in last, with a score of 59.5, according to the survey results. [Read the full story on the well-being survey results]

A city's well-being is based on six different measures of residents' lives: emotional health, physical health, healthy behaviors, access to basic necessities, job environment (such as job satisfaction), and a self-evaluation of present and future life.

Here is the full list of metro areas ranked by their well-being score (out of a possible 100 points):