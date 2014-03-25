Trending

Where Does Your City Rank for Well-Being? (List)

By Health 

facebook happiness
(Image: © Happy Image via Shutterstock)

A new Gallup-Healthways survey ranks nearly 200 U.S. metro areas by their level of well-being in 2012 and 2013.

Provo-Orem in Utah came in first, with a score of 71.4 on the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index; while Huntington-Ashland (which spans parts of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio) came in last, with a score of 59.5, according to the survey results. [Read the full story on the well-being survey results]

A city's well-being is based on six different measures of residents' lives: emotional health, physical health, healthy behaviors, access to basic necessities, job environment (such as job satisfaction), and a self-evaluation of present and future life.

Here is the full list of metro areas ranked by their well-being score (out of a possible 100 points):

  1. Provo-Orem, UT: 71.4
  2. Boulder, CO: 71.3
  3. Fort Collins-Loveland, CO: 71.1
  4. Honolulu, HI: 70.7
  5. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA: 70.6
  6. Ann Arbor, MI: 70.4
  7. Naples-Marco Island, FL: 70.4
  8. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA: 70.4
  9. San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA: 70.2
  10. Lincoln, NE: 70.1
  11. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV: 70.1
  12. Bellingham, WA: 70
  13. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI: 69.7
  14. Portland-South Portland-Biddeford, ME: 69.7
  15. Billings, MT: 69.6
  16. Madison, WI: 69.6
  17. Barnstable Town, MA: 69.5
  18. Denver-Aurora, CO: 69.5
  19. Raleigh-Cary, NC: 69.4
  20. Burlington-South Burlington, VT: 69.3
  21. Lancaster, PA: 69.3
  22. Sioux Falls, SD: 9.3
  23. Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, MA-NH: 69.1
  24. Bremerton-Silverdale, WA: 69.1
  25. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA: 69.1
  26. Holland-Grand Haven, MI: 69.1
  27. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA: 69.1
  28. Kennewick-Pasco-Richland, WA: 69
  29. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA: 8.9
  30. Austin-Round Rock, TX: 68.8
  31. Durham, NC: 68.5
  32. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA: 68.5
  33. Charlottesville, VA: 68.4
  34. Salinas, CA: 68.2
  35. Peoria, IL: 68.1
  36. San Diego-Carlsbad-San Marcos, CA: 68
  37. Lynchburg, VA: 67.9
  38. Salt Lake City, UT: 67.9
  39. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT: 67.8
  40. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA: 67.7
  41. Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Goleta, CA: 67.7
  42. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta, GA: 67.6
  43. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana, CA: 67.6
  44. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO: 67.5
  45. Greeley, CO: 67.4
  46. Ogden-Clearfield, UT: 67.4
  47. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA: 67.4
  48. Rochester, NY: 67.4
  49. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY: 67.3
  50. Indianapolis-Carmel, IN: 67.2
  51. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ: 67.2
  52. Cedar Rapids, IA: 67.1
  53. Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord, NC-SC: 67.1
  54. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX: 67.1
  55. Kansas City, MO-KS: 67.1
  56. Norwich-New London, CT: 67.1
  57. Portland-Vancouver-Beaverton, OR-WA: 67.1
  58. Colorado Springs, CO:  67
  59. Columbus, OH: 67
  60. Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown, TX: 67
  61. Orlando-Kissimmee, FL: 67
  62. Roanoke, VA: 67
  63. Baton Rouge, LA: 66.9
  64. Duluth, MN-WI: 66.9
  65. Richmond, VA: 66.9
  66. Spokane, WA: 66.9
  67. Chicago-Naperville-Joliet, IL-IN-WI: 66.8
  68. El Paso, TX: 66.8
  69. Eugene-Springfield, OR: 66.8
  70. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT            : 66.8
  71. Lansing-East Lansing, MI: 66.8
  72. Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, TN: 66.8
  73. Reading, PA: 66.8
  74. Reno-Sparks, NV: 66.8
  75. San Antonio, TX: 66.7
  76. Tucson, AZ: 66.7
  77. Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice, FL: 66.6
  78. Columbia, SC: 66.6
  79. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL: 66.6
  80. Greenville-Mauldin-Easley, SC: 66.6
  81. Huntsville, AL: 66.6
  82. Sacramento--Arden-Arcade--Roseville, CA: 66.6
  83. Wichita, KS: 66.6
  84. Anchorage, AK: 66.5
  85. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI: 66.5
  86. Lafayette, LA: 66.5
  87. Lexington-Fayette, KY: 66.5
  88. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI: 66.5
  89. Savannah, GA: 66.5
  90. Visalia-Porterville, CA: 66.5
  91. Boise City-Nampa, ID: 66.4
  92. Buffalo-Niagara Falls, NY: 66.4
  93. Olympia, WA: 66.4
  94. Medford, OR: 66.3
  95. Syracuse, NY: 66.3
  96. Winston-Salem, NC: 66.3
  97. Albuquerque, NM: 66.2
  98. Baltimore-Towson, MD: 66.2
  99. Fresno, CA: 66.2
  100. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD: 66.2
  101. Pittsburgh, PA: 66.2
  102. Prescott, AZ: 66.2
  103. St. Louis, MO-IL: 66.2
  104. Oklahoma City, OK: 66.1
  105. Port St. Lucie, FL: 66.1
  106. Vallejo-Fairfield, CA: 66.1
  107. Canton-Massillon, OH: 66
  108. Green Bay, WI: 66
  109. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI: 66
  110. New York-North New Jersey-Long Island, NY-NJ-PA: 66
  111. Charleston-N Charleston-Summerville, SC: 65.9
  112. Gainesville, FL: 65.9
  113. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC: 65.9
  114. Manchester-Nashua, NH: 65.8
  115. Utica-Rome, NY: 65.8
  116. Yakima, WA: 65.8
  117. Erie, PA: 65.7
  118. Greensboro-High Point, NC: 65.7
  119. Montgomery, AL: 65.7
  120. New Orleans-Metairie-Kenner, LA: 65.7
  121. Ocala, FL: 65.7
  122. Springfield, MA: 65.6
  123. Worcester, MA: 65.6
  124. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL: 65.5
  125. Tallahassee, FL: 65.5
  126. Wilmington, NC: 65.5
  127. Akron, OH: 65.4
  128. Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood, TX: 65.4
  129. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA: 65.4
  130. Salem, OR: 65.4
  131. Trenton-Ewing, NJ: 65.4
  132. Cleveland-Elyria-Mentor, OH: 65.3
  133. Toledo, OH: 65.3
  134. Tulsa, OK: 65.3
  135. Memphis, TN-MS-AR: 65.2
  136. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL: 65.2
  137. Springfield, MO: 65.2
  138. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL: 65.1
  139. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL: 65.1
  140. Asheville, NC: 65
  141. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC: 64.9
  142. Cincinnati-Middletown, OH-KY-IN: 64.9
  143. York-Hanover, PA: 64.9
  144. Las Vegas-Paradise, NV: 64.8
  145. Birmingham-Hoover, AL: 64.7
  146. Clarksville, TN-KY: 64.7
  147. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: 64.7
  148. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL: 64.6
  149. Knoxville, TN: 64.6
  150. Modesto, CA: 64.6
  151. Stockton, CA: 64.6
  152. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL: 64.6
  153. Fort Wayne, IN: 64.5
  154. Little Rock-N Little Rock-Conway, AR: 64.5
  155. New Haven-Milford, CT: 64.5
  156. Providence-New Bedford-Fall River, RI-MA: 64.5
  157. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ: 64.4
  158. Detroit-Warren-Livonia, MI: 64.4
  159. Jacksonville, FL: 64.3
  160. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY            : 64.3
  161. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL: 64.1
  162. Fayetteville, NC: 64.1
  163. Louisville-Jefferson County, KY-IN: 64.1
  164. Myrtle Beach-North Myrtle Beach-Conway, SC: 64.1
  165. Flint, MI: 63.9
  166. Fort Smith, AR-OK: 63.9
  167. Jackson, MS: 63.9
  168. Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA: 63.8
  169. Topeka, KS: 63.8
  170. Binghamton, NY: 63.7
  171. Corpus Christi, TX: 63.7
  172. Dayton, OH: 63.5
  173. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV: 63.5
  174. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI: 63.3
  175. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA: 63.3
  176. Rockford, IL: 63.2
  177. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA: 63.2
  178. Bakersfield, CA: 63.1
  179. Chattanooga, TN-GA: 62.9
  180. Evansville, IN-KY: 62.9
  181. Mobile, AL: 62.9
  182. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA: 62.9
  183. Columbus, GA-AL: 62.3
  184. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX: 62.2
  185. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC: 62.2
  186. Spartanburg, SC: 62.2
  187. Redding, CA: 62
  188. Charleston, WV: 60
  189. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH: 59.5