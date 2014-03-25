Where Does Your City Rank for Well-Being? (List)

A new Gallup-Healthways survey ranks nearly 200 U.S. metro areas by their level of well-being in 2012 and 2013.
Provo-Orem in Utah came in first, with a score of 71.4 on the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index; while Huntington-Ashland (which spans parts of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio) came in last, with a score of 59.5, according to the survey results. [Read the full story on the well-being survey results]
A city's well-being is based on six different measures of residents' lives: emotional health, physical health, healthy behaviors, access to basic necessities, job environment (such as job satisfaction), and a self-evaluation of present and future life.
Here is the full list of metro areas ranked by their well-being score (out of a possible 100 points):
- Provo-Orem, UT: 71.4
- Boulder, CO: 71.3
- Fort Collins-Loveland, CO: 71.1
- Honolulu, HI: 70.7
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA: 70.6
- Ann Arbor, MI: 70.4
- Naples-Marco Island, FL: 70.4
- San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA: 70.4
- San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA: 70.2
- Lincoln, NE: 70.1
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV: 70.1
- Bellingham, WA: 70
- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI: 69.7
- Portland-South Portland-Biddeford, ME: 69.7
- Billings, MT: 69.6
- Madison, WI: 69.6
- Barnstable Town, MA: 69.5
- Denver-Aurora, CO: 69.5
- Raleigh-Cary, NC: 69.4
- Burlington-South Burlington, VT: 69.3
- Lancaster, PA: 69.3
- Sioux Falls, SD: 9.3
- Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, MA-NH: 69.1
- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA: 69.1
- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA: 69.1
- Holland-Grand Haven, MI: 69.1
- Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA: 69.1
- Kennewick-Pasco-Richland, WA: 69
- Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA: 8.9
- Austin-Round Rock, TX: 68.8
- Durham, NC: 68.5
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA: 68.5
- Charlottesville, VA: 68.4
- Salinas, CA: 68.2
- Peoria, IL: 68.1
- San Diego-Carlsbad-San Marcos, CA: 68
- Lynchburg, VA: 67.9
- Salt Lake City, UT: 67.9
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT: 67.8
- Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA: 67.7
- Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Goleta, CA: 67.7
- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta, GA: 67.6
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana, CA: 67.6
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO: 67.5
- Greeley, CO: 67.4
- Ogden-Clearfield, UT: 67.4
- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA: 67.4
- Rochester, NY: 67.4
- Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY: 67.3
- Indianapolis-Carmel, IN: 67.2
- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ: 67.2
- Cedar Rapids, IA: 67.1
- Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord, NC-SC: 67.1
- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX: 67.1
- Kansas City, MO-KS: 67.1
- Norwich-New London, CT: 67.1
- Portland-Vancouver-Beaverton, OR-WA: 67.1
- Colorado Springs, CO: 67
- Columbus, OH: 67
- Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown, TX: 67
- Orlando-Kissimmee, FL: 67
- Roanoke, VA: 67
- Baton Rouge, LA: 66.9
- Duluth, MN-WI: 66.9
- Richmond, VA: 66.9
- Spokane, WA: 66.9
- Chicago-Naperville-Joliet, IL-IN-WI: 66.8
- El Paso, TX: 66.8
- Eugene-Springfield, OR: 66.8
- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT : 66.8
- Lansing-East Lansing, MI: 66.8
- Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, TN: 66.8
- Reading, PA: 66.8
- Reno-Sparks, NV: 66.8
- San Antonio, TX: 66.7
- Tucson, AZ: 66.7
- Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice, FL: 66.6
- Columbia, SC: 66.6
- Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL: 66.6
- Greenville-Mauldin-Easley, SC: 66.6
- Huntsville, AL: 66.6
- Sacramento--Arden-Arcade--Roseville, CA: 66.6
- Wichita, KS: 66.6
- Anchorage, AK: 66.5
- Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI: 66.5
- Lafayette, LA: 66.5
- Lexington-Fayette, KY: 66.5
- Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI: 66.5
- Savannah, GA: 66.5
- Visalia-Porterville, CA: 66.5
- Boise City-Nampa, ID: 66.4
- Buffalo-Niagara Falls, NY: 66.4
- Olympia, WA: 66.4
- Medford, OR: 66.3
- Syracuse, NY: 66.3
- Winston-Salem, NC: 66.3
- Albuquerque, NM: 66.2
- Baltimore-Towson, MD: 66.2
- Fresno, CA: 66.2
- Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD: 66.2
- Pittsburgh, PA: 66.2
- Prescott, AZ: 66.2
- St. Louis, MO-IL: 66.2
- Oklahoma City, OK: 66.1
- Port St. Lucie, FL: 66.1
- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA: 66.1
- Canton-Massillon, OH: 66
- Green Bay, WI: 66
- Kalamazoo-Portage, MI: 66
- New York-North New Jersey-Long Island, NY-NJ-PA: 66
- Charleston-N Charleston-Summerville, SC: 65.9
- Gainesville, FL: 65.9
- Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC: 65.9
- Manchester-Nashua, NH: 65.8
- Utica-Rome, NY: 65.8
- Yakima, WA: 65.8
- Erie, PA: 65.7
- Greensboro-High Point, NC: 65.7
- Montgomery, AL: 65.7
- New Orleans-Metairie-Kenner, LA: 65.7
- Ocala, FL: 65.7
- Springfield, MA: 65.6
- Worcester, MA: 65.6
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL: 65.5
- Tallahassee, FL: 65.5
- Wilmington, NC: 65.5
- Akron, OH: 65.4
- Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood, TX: 65.4
- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA: 65.4
- Salem, OR: 65.4
- Trenton-Ewing, NJ: 65.4
- Cleveland-Elyria-Mentor, OH: 65.3
- Toledo, OH: 65.3
- Tulsa, OK: 65.3
- Memphis, TN-MS-AR: 65.2
- Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL: 65.2
- Springfield, MO: 65.2
- Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL: 65.1
- Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL: 65.1
- Asheville, NC: 65
- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC: 64.9
- Cincinnati-Middletown, OH-KY-IN: 64.9
- York-Hanover, PA: 64.9
- Las Vegas-Paradise, NV: 64.8
- Birmingham-Hoover, AL: 64.7
- Clarksville, TN-KY: 64.7
- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: 64.7
- Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL: 64.6
- Knoxville, TN: 64.6
- Modesto, CA: 64.6
- Stockton, CA: 64.6
- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL: 64.6
- Fort Wayne, IN: 64.5
- Little Rock-N Little Rock-Conway, AR: 64.5
- New Haven-Milford, CT: 64.5
- Providence-New Bedford-Fall River, RI-MA: 64.5
- Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ: 64.4
- Detroit-Warren-Livonia, MI: 64.4
- Jacksonville, FL: 64.3
- Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY : 64.3
- Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL: 64.1
- Fayetteville, NC: 64.1
- Louisville-Jefferson County, KY-IN: 64.1
- Myrtle Beach-North Myrtle Beach-Conway, SC: 64.1
- Flint, MI: 63.9
- Fort Smith, AR-OK: 63.9
- Jackson, MS: 63.9
- Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA: 63.8
- Topeka, KS: 63.8
- Binghamton, NY: 63.7
- Corpus Christi, TX: 63.7
- Dayton, OH: 63.5
- Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV: 63.5
- South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI: 63.3
- Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA: 63.3
- Rockford, IL: 63.2
- Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA: 63.2
- Bakersfield, CA: 63.1
- Chattanooga, TN-GA: 62.9
- Evansville, IN-KY: 62.9
- Mobile, AL: 62.9
- Shreveport-Bossier City, LA: 62.9
- Columbus, GA-AL: 62.3
- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX: 62.2
- Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC: 62.2
- Spartanburg, SC: 62.2
- Redding, CA: 62
- Charleston, WV: 60
- Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH: 59.5