50 Amazing Facts About Antarctica

Introduction

(Image credit: International Falls Chamber of Commerce/Pete Schultz)

The coldest temperature ever recorded on Earth was minus 128.56 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 89.2 degrees Celsius), registered on July 21, 1983, at Antarctica's Vostok station.

It's seriously dry

(Image credit: NASA)

The Dry Valleys of Antarctica are the driest place on Earth, with low humidity and almost no snow or ice cover.

There's a lot of wind

(Image credit: NASA/Maria-José Viñas)

On average, Antarctica is the windiest continent. Winds in some places of the continent can reach 200 mph (320 km/h).

It's a big place

(Image credit: © NZ IPY-CAML.)

Antarctica is the fifth largest continent.

There's lots of ice

(Image credit: Robin E. Bell/ Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory.)

The Antarctic Ice Sheet is the largest single mass of ice on Earth.

Antarctica is an icy land

(Image credit: NASA)

Ninety-nine percent of Antarctica is covered by ice.

It stores a lot of fresh water

(Image credit: Neil Ross/University of Edinburgh)

Antarctica is home to about 70 percent of the planet's fresh water, and 90 percent of the planet's freshwater ice.

It's melting

(Image credit: Julien Nicolas, Ohio State University)

If the West Antarctic Ice Sheet melted entirely, it would raise global average sea levels by 16 feet (5 meters), according to some estimates.

The ice is thick

(Image credit: James Yungel/NASA IceBridge, National Science Foundation.)

The average thickness of Antarctic ice is about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers).

It's bigger than the U.S.

(Image credit: Antarctic Digital Database/Jessica Walker, National Science Foundation.)

Including its islands and attached floating plains of ice, Antarctica has an area of about 5.4 million square miles (14 million square kilometers), about one-and-a-half times the size of the United States.

The Ross Ice Shelf is the largest

(Image credit: Image courtesy Jacques Descloitres, MODIS Land Rapid Response Team at NASA GSFC.)

The largest of Antarctica's ice shelves (floating tongues of ice) is the Ross Ice Shelf, which measures some 197,000 square miles (510,680 square kilometers), or 3.7 percent of the total area of Antarctica.