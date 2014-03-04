Gallery: Deep-Sea Creatures from the New Hebrides Trench

First look at a dark realm

(Image credit: Oceanlab, University of Aberdeen, UK)

Researchers from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland discovered an unusual assortment of marine creatures while exploring the South Pacific's New Hebrides trench in 2013. Fish called cusk eels, and bright red prawns, dominated the community, though they are rare in other deep marine trenches.

Fishing for pictures

(Image credit: Oceanlab, University of Aberdeen, UK)

Large cusk eels feeding on bait. This image was taken more than 19,600 feet (6,000 meters) below the ocean's surface.

A rare sight

(Image credit: NIWA, New Zealand)

An arrowtooth eel captured from the trench.

Feeding frenzy

(Image credit: Oceanlab, University of Aberdeen, UK)

Large cusk eels and prawns. Cusk eels, a type of fish, can grow up to 3 feet (1 m) long.

Deep-sea life

(Image credit: Oceanlab, University of Aberdeen, UK)

Large cusk eels in the New Hebrides trench.

All aboard

(Image credit: Oceanlab, University of Aberdeen, UK)

The expedition's scientific team poses with one of the deep-sea landers.