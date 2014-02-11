Gallery: Amazing Cambrian Fossils from Canada's Marble Canyon

Marble Canyon fossil site
Cliffs in Marble Canyon, where a treasure trove of Cambrian fossils was discovered in 2012. The fossils are in the Burgess Shale, and rival the famed original Burgess Shale fossil site in diversity and preservation, according to the researchers who found the Marble Canyon locality. These cliffs are part of Canada's Kootenay National Park.
Leanchoilid fossil
The fossil of a four-eyed arthropod called Leanchoilid from Canada's Marble Canyon, is also found in Cambrian-age rock in China.
Splendid find
A Marrella splendens fossil. This strange arthropod had long spines and lacy appendages that may have helped it search for food on the seafloor.
Burgess Shale
A weathered outcrop of the Burgess Shale in Kootenay National Park hides extraordinary fossils.
Cutting fossils
Researchers Michael Streng and Jean-Bernard Caron remove fossils with a rock saw. The first Burgess Shale fossils were removed with dynamite, in 1909.
Tools of the trade
Rock samples and tools at the Kootenay National Park fossil site.
Happy fossil hunter
Research Michael Streng holds a fossil from Marble Canyon.
Canadian Rockies
The Burgess Shale is both a fossil location and a rock formation found throughout the Canadian Rockies.
Tiny feet?
Trace fossils such as these are tracks or impressions left behind as animals move around on the seafloor.
Fossil worm
A polychaete worm fossil from the Marble Canyon site in Kootenay National Park.
New species
A new arthropod species discovered at the Marble Canyon outcrop.