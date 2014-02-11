Gallery: Amazing Cambrian Fossils from Canada's Marble Canyon

Marble Canyon fossil site

(Image credit: Robert Gaines)

Cliffs in Marble Canyon, where a treasure trove of Cambrian fossils was discovered in 2012. The fossils are in the Burgess Shale, and rival the famed original Burgess Shale fossil site in diversity and preservation, according to the researchers who found the Marble Canyon locality. These cliffs are part of Canada's Kootenay National Park.

Leanchoilid fossil

(Image credit: Robert Gaines)

The fossil of a four-eyed arthropod called Leanchoilid from Canada's Marble Canyon, is also found in Cambrian-age rock in China.

Splendid find

(Image credit: Robert Gaines)

A Marrella splendens fossil. This strange arthropod had long spines and lacy appendages that may have helped it search for food on the seafloor.

Burgess Shale

(Image credit: Michael Streng)

A weathered outcrop of the Burgess Shale in Kootenay National Park hides extraordinary fossils.

Cutting fossils

(Image credit: Robert Gaines)

Researchers Michael Streng and Jean-Bernard Caron remove fossils with a rock saw. The first Burgess Shale fossils were removed with dynamite, in 1909.

(Image credit: Jean-Bernard Caron)

Rock samples and tools at the Kootenay National Park fossil site.

Happy fossil hunter

(Image credit: Jean-Bernard Caron)

Research Michael Streng holds a fossil from Marble Canyon.

Canadian Rockies

(Image credit: Royal Ontario Museum)

The Burgess Shale is both a fossil location and a rock formation found throughout the Canadian Rockies.

Tiny feet?

(Image credit: Gabriela Mangano)

Trace fossils such as these are tracks or impressions left behind as animals move around on the seafloor.

Fossil worm

(Image credit: Jean-Bernard Caron)

A polychaete worm fossil from the Marble Canyon site in Kootenay National Park.

New species

(Image credit: Jean-Bernard Caron)

A new arthropod species discovered at the Marble Canyon outcrop.