In Images: An Ancient European Hunter Gatherer

Hunter gatherer genome

(Image credit: CSIC)

A 2014 study in Nature has shown that a 7,000-year-old Mesolithic hunter-gatherer found in Spain had dark skin and blue-eyes.

Accidental find

In 2006, hikers accidentally discovered the remains, along with another skeleton, in the Cantabrian Moutnains of Northwest Spain.

Ancient burials

(Image credit: J.M. Vidal Encina)

The remains of two males were found in a narrow, labyrinthine cave.

DNA extraction

(Image credit: J.M. Vidal Encina)

Though one of the mens' skeletons was too degraded to analyze, the team sequenced the genome of the other one, whose skeleton is shown here.

Close relatives?

(Image credit: J.M. Vidal Encina)

The team found the manwas genetically closer to Northern Europeans than to Southern Europeans and lacked the European mutation that confers lighter skin.

Teeth and skull

(Image credit: Alberto Tapia)

Here, teeth and part of the skull from one of the fossils found in the cave.