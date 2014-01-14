Mini Camera-Carrying Helicopter Drone Takes Off on Kickstarter

Thrillseekers interested in recording their exploits may soon be able to use a flying robot equipped with "follow me" technology to capture aerial footage of their adventures. A company called AirDroids has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds to build a miniature helicopter drone that can track users in the air through their smartphones.

The device, called the Pocket Drone, is collapsible, lightweight and easy-to-use, according to the company's Kickstarter page. The helicopter drone is designed to carry a camera, making it an ideal tool for amateur photographers, drone hobbyists and adventure sports enthusiasts, company officials said.

"Everybody can already take great looking photos and videos with their camera phone and share them online, but they have been limited to what could [be] seen from the ground," AirDroids officials said in a statement. "Now with the Pocket Drone, it's never been easier to capture spectacular aerial images that open up a whole new perspective and insight that had previously been unseen."

AirDroids has developed prototype versions of the drone, but is now looking to expand their operations through crowdfunding. Currently, the project has exceeded its $35,000 goal, raising more than $100,000 with 57 days still left in the Kickstarter campaign.

