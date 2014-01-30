In Photos: NFL Stadiums That Have Hosted the Super Bowl

MetLife Stadium

MetLIfe Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., will host Super Bowl XLVIII. The stadium opened in 2010 as New Meadowlands Stadium. It has an open design, cost $1.71 billion in 2014 dollars, and seats 82,500.

New Orleans Superdome

The New Orleans Saints make their home at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, which seats 73,208 and opened in 1975. The Superdome hosted Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, in which the Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers (34-21).

Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, is one of four NFL stadiums with a retractable roof. The stadium hosted the New York Giants and New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI in 2012, with the Giants winning 21-17.

Cowboys Stadium

AT&T Stadium in Artlington, Tex., hosted Superbowl XLV in 2011. On the home field of the Dallas Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers clashed. The Packers won, 31–25. AT&T stadium has a retractable roof and opened in 2009. It seats 80,000.

Sun Life Stadium

Sun Life Stadium in Miami, home of Super Bowl XLIV in 2010, where the New Orleans Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-17. Sun Life Stadium is in Miami Gardens, Fla. It opened in 1987 and is an open design. The Miami Dolphins call Sun Life their home field. Super Bowl XLI was also played at the Sun Life Stadium, where the Indianapolis Colts took home a big win against the Chicago Bears (29–17) in 2007.

Raymond James

(Image credit: NASA)

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals (27–23) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., in 2009 during Super Bowl XLIII. The open stadium, which seats up to 75,000 people, is home to the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The stadium officially opened on Sept. 20, 1998. (Photo taken in 2008.)

Phoenix Stadium

(Image credit: NASA)

In 2008 during the Super Bowl XLII, the New York Giants beat the New England Patriots (17–14) at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The retractable-roof stadium, which opened in 2006, can seat up to 78,600 people. (Photo taken in 2007.)

Ford Field

(Image credit: Public Domain)

At Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., the Pittsburg Steelers wracked up 21 points against the Seattle Seahawks' 10 during 2006's Super Bowl XL. The domed stadium, home of the Detroit Lions, opened in 2002; it can seat up to 70,000 people.

EverBank Field

(Image credit: U.S. Navy)

In 2005, Super Bowl XXXIX kicked off at ALLTEL Stadium (now called Everbank Field) in Jacksonville, Fla., where the New England Patriots took home the win against the Philadelphia Eagles (24–21). The open stadium seats up to 76,867 and is home to the Jacksonville Jaguars; it opened in 1995.



Here, service members, firemen and police officers participate in a ceremony commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks before a Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game.

Reliant Stadium

(Image credit: Ed Schipul , via Flickr, distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license.)

Reliant Stadium in Houston opened in 2002 as the first NFL stadium with a retractable roof. The stadium hosted the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004, with the Patriots cinching the win 32–29. Reliant seats more than 71,000 fans and has an interlocking tray system that allows for either a real grass or artificial turf field.