Yosemite Aflame: Rim Fire in Photos

Rim Fire in California, Aug. 26, 2012

(Image credit: NASA image by Jeff Schmaltz, LANCE/EOSDIS Rapid Response)

On Aug. 26, 2013, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite captured this image of the Rim fire burning in and near Yosemite National Park. Red outlines indicate hot spots where MODIS detected unusually warm surface temperatures associated with fire.

Rim Fire, California, August 2013

(Image credit: NASA image by Jeff Schmaltz, LANCE/EOSDIS Rapid Response. )

On Aug. 22, 2013, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite acquired this image of the drought-fueled Rim fire burning in central California, near Yosemite National Park. Red outlines indicate hot spots where MODIS detected unusually warm surface temperatures associated with fires. Winds blew a thick smoke plume toward the northeast. A smaller fire—American fire—burned to the north.

Astronaut Nyberg's Photo of Rim Fire from Space

(Image credit: Karen L. Nyberg (via Twitter as @AstroKarenN ))

Astronaut Karen Nyberg aboard the International Space Station tweeted a photo of wildfires near Yosemite National Park in northern California, Aug. 24, 2013.

Rim Fire Photographed by Suomi NPP Satellite

(Image credit: NASA/NOAA)

The Rim fire burning in the Stanislaus National Forest in California has crossed into the Yosemite National Park. The fire has burned more than 105,000 acres, approximately 162 square miles, of brush, oak and pine trees in steep and marginally accessible terrain. This image was taken by the Suomi NPP satellite on Aug. 23, 2013.

Fighting the Rim Fire With Hand Line and Hose in Tuolumne Grove

(Image credit: InciWeb)

NPS crews dig hand line along a sprinkler hose as part of a multi-pronged approach to protecting the giant sequoias against the Rim fire.

Fire Crews Enter the Tuolumne Grove

(Image credit: InciWeb)

NPS fire crew enters the Tuolumne Grove of giant sequoias to establish defensible space protecting the big trees if the Rim fire advances.

Smoke from the Rim Fire in California

(Image credit: InciWeb)

The Rim fire continues to burn on the Stanislaus National Forest, Yosemite National Park, Bureau of Land Management and State responsibility land, California. The fire began on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.

Trees Ablaze During Rim Fire in California

(Image credit: InciWeb)

Trees blaze during the Rim fire in California, August 2013.

Night View of The Rim Fire

(Image credit: InciWeb)

This photograph shows the Rim fire burning in California at night on Aug. 21, 2013.

Rim Fire Near Groveland Ranger Station

(Image credit: InciWeb)

The Rim fire in California burns near Groveland Ranger Station. The fire ignited on Aug. 17, 2013.

Tree Surrounded by Flames During the Rim Fire

(Image credit: InciWeb)

A tree appears silhouetted by the raging Rim fire in California. The fire originated on Aug. 17, 2013.