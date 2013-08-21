Incredible Photos of Peacock Spiders

Amazing display

(Image credit: Jürgen Otto )

This is the peacock spider Maratus volans. Jürgen Otto was the first to film this spider's mating dance, in Australia. The animal got him interested in filming other peacock spiders.

Maratus speciosus

(Image credit: Jürgen Otto )

This is the peacock spider Maratus speciosus.

Showing off

(Image credit: Jürgen Otto )

The peacock spider Maratus mungaich. Otto films these spider with the video option on his DSLR, a Canon 7D with a 100 mm macro lens.

Purcell's peacock spider

(Image credit: Jürgen Otto )

Unlike some of the other peacock spiders, Purcell's peacock spider doesn't have as large of a flap to unfurl to impress his mate. But he still does okay.

Tiny spider

(Image credit: Jürgen Otto )

The Purcell's peacock spider, like most of its ilk, is quite tiny.

Up close

(Image credit: Jürgen Otto )

This is the tail flap of the peacock spider Maratus speciosus.

Doing the dance

(Image credit: Jürgen Otto )

Peacock spider Maratus calcitrans doing his dance in front of a female.

Crouching & showing

(Image credit: Jürgen Otto )

The spots of Maratus harrisi almost look like the eyes of a damselfly.