Incredible Photos of Peacock Spiders

Amazing display
This is the peacock spider Maratus volans. Jürgen Otto was the first to film this spider's mating dance, in Australia. The animal got him interested in filming other peacock spiders.
Maratus speciosus
This is the peacock spider Maratus speciosus.
Showing off
The peacock spider Maratus mungaich. Otto films these spider with the video option on his DSLR, a Canon 7D with a 100 mm macro lens.
Purcell's peacock spider
Unlike some of the other peacock spiders, Purcell's peacock spider doesn't have as large of a flap to unfurl to impress his mate. But he still does okay.
Tiny spider
The Purcell's peacock spider, like most of its ilk, is quite tiny.
Up close
This is the tail flap of the peacock spider Maratus speciosus.
Doing the dance
Peacock spider Maratus calcitrans doing his dance in front of a female.
Crouching & showing
The spots of Maratus harrisi almost look like the eyes of a damselfly.