Computer Science, Good Advice and More From Cyntrica Eaton

This ScienceLives article was provided to LiveScience in partnership with the National Science Foundation.

Cyntrica Eaton is an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science at Norfolk State University in Virginia. She received her Ph.D. from the University of Maryland, College Park. She is the author of several publications, including A Framework for Detecting and Diagnosing Configuration Faults in Web Applications and Advances in Web Testing. Below, she answers our 10 questions about her life and work as a scientist.

Name: Cyntrica Eaton Institution: Norfolk University Field of Study: Computer Science

Questions:

Editor's Note: The researchers depicted in ScienceLives articles have been supported by the National Science Foundation, the federal agency charged with funding basic research and education across all fields of science and engineering. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation. See the ScienceLives archive.