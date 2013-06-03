Wow! Amazing Undersea Images

Winning Seal

(Image credit: Kyle McBurnie, California)

A harbor seal floats amidst a kelp forest in this dreamy image shot off the coast near San Diego, Calif. This image took best overall in the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science 2013 underwater photography contest, which is open to amateur photographers everywhere.

Pink on Pink

(Image credit: Beth Watson, Missouri)

This image of an anemone shrimp in Puerto Galera, Philippines, took first place in the macro category of the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science 2013 underwater photography contest.

Wrestling Nudibranches

(Image credit: Douglas Good, Pennsylvania)

An emperor shrimp (Periclimenes imperator) on two nudibranches (Risbecia tryoni) at Dinah's Beach, Papua New Guinea. This photo won second place in the macro category.

Porcelain Crab

(Image credit: Frederica Bambi, Italy)

Third place in the macro competition went to this striking shot of a porcelain crab (Neopetrolisthes maculatus) on an anemone at Pescador Island, Cebu, Philippines.

Blue on Black

(Image credit: Steven Kovacs, Florida)

This bright blue lionfish snagged first place in the 2013 underwater photo contest portrait category. Steven Kovacs of Florida snapped this image during a night dive in Roatan, Honduras.

Blue Octopus

(Image credit: Marcello DiFrancesco, Italy)

Second place in the portrait category went to this shot of a colorful greater blue-ringed octopus (Hapalochlaena lunulata) near Malapascua island, Philippines..

Good Dad

(Image credit: Judy Townsend)

This portrait of a good dad took third place in the portrait category. This is a male Banded Jawfish with his clutch of eggs at the Blue Heron Bridge in Riviera Beach, Florida.

Rainbow of Fish

(Image credit: Alex Tattersall, United Kingdom)

In the wide-angle category, this shot at a shipwreck in the Red Sea wowed -- and scored first place.

Pod of Dolphins

(Image credit: Joseph Tepper, New York)

Dolphins frolic off the Kona coast of Hawaii in the second-place wide-angle image in the 2013 underwater photography contest.

Colorful Reef

(Image credit: Pietro Cremone, Italy)

Raccoon butterfly fish and angelfish on a reef in the Red Sea, near Sharm el Sheik, Egypt. This image took third in the wide-angle category.

Goliath Grouper

(Image credit: Laura Rock, Florida)

Get up-close and personal with a goliath grouper in this winning image in the student category. Laura Rock caught this image at an annual grouper spawning event in Jupiter, Fla.