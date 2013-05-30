Remote-Controlled Helicopters Recalled by Midwest Trading Group

About 9,400 Remote-Controlled Banshee 3 Channel helicopters were voluntarily recalled by Midwest Trading Group, Inc., Addison, Ill., in cooperation with the CPSC.

Manufacturer: Ultimate Products (HK) Ltd., of Hong Kong

Manufactured in: China

Hazard: The rechargeable battery inside the helicopters can overheat and ignite the helicopter, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers or nearby items.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received one report of a helicopter overheating with flames coming from the helicopter and one report of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Description: This recall involves the Radio Controlled Banshee Helicopter with lights, series 3CH-777. The series number is printed on the product packaging. The plastic helicopters were sold in black and red or black and yellow color combinations and measure about 19 inches long and 6 inches high. The helicopters have a rounded front yellow cockpit with bee decals and a narrow black plastic tail assembly. They were sold with a remote-control unit and a separate charger. "Fly Dragonfly" and SKU #51727 are printed on the product packaging. “Date of Production: June 2011,” “Manufacturer Ultimate Products (HK) Ltd.,” and “Distributor MTG Inc.” is printed on a white label on the back of the helicopter remote control.

Remedy: Consumers should stop using the remote-controlled helicopters immediately and contact Midwest Trading Group for instructions on receiving a full refund.

Sold at: Ace Hardware, Alco, Discount Direct, Seen on Screen nationwide and VA Canteen Service and online including PulseTV.com from October 2011 through November 2011 for between $40 and $50.

Consumer Contact: Midwest Trading Group toll-free at (866) 815-4714 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.mtradinggroup.com and click on the Recall page for more information.