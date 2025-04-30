Doomed Soviet satellite from 1972 will tumble uncontrollably to Earth next week — and it could land almost anywhere

News
By published

The lander section of the Kosmos 482 probe was launched in 1972 and designed to survive on Venus. Now it's due a fiery reentry to Earth.

An artist&#039;s illustration of a fireball entering the Earth&#039;s atmosphere at sunset.
Where the craft will reenter remains unclear, but it will likely land in the ocean. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A chunk from a 53-year-old Soviet spacecraft designed to land on Venus is set to cannonball back to Earth next weekend, and nobody knows where it might land.

The Kosmos 482 probe, made and launched by the U.S.S.R. in 1972, was built as part of the Venera program that collected data from Venus's hellish surface.

But a malfunction in the upper stage of the Soyuz rocket booster that lofted the ship skyward scuppered its mission, leaving the craft without the required velocity to reach the planet and instead marooning it in an elliptical orbit around our own.

Now, a telescope analysis conducted by a space researcher and satellite watcher has revealed that the descent module of the failed spaceship is due for an imminent fiery return to Earth — sometime around May 10, give or take a few days.

Related: 5,000-pound European satellite burns up over Pacific Ocean after 30 years in orbit

"As this is a lander that was designed to survive passage through the Venus atmosphere, it is possible that it will survive reentry through the Earth atmosphere intact, and impact intact," Marco Langbroek, a lecturer in space situational awareness at Delft Technical University in the Netherlands who discovered the lander's impending return, wrote in a blog post. "The risks involved are not particularly high, but not zero."

Venera 8

The Venera 8 probe, which was the second spacecraft to sucessfully land on Venus. (Image credit: Copyright Alamy)

Kosmos 482 was built as a sister probe to Venera 8, which launched in July 1972 to become the second craft (following Venera 7) to land on Venus's scorching surface. Once there, Venera 8 beamed data from Venus for just over 50 minutes before being fried by the inhospitable planet's blisteringly-hot atmosphere.

RELATED STORIES

A Chinese spacecraft burned up over Los Angeles. Earthquake sensors mapped its path through the atmosphere.

Falling metal space junk is changing Earth's upper atmosphere in ways we don't fully understand

ISS dodges its 39th piece of potentially hazardous space junk. Experts say it won't be the last.

Following its failed launch, Kosmos 482 broke into two pieces consisting of the main body and the lander. The former reentered Earth's atmosphere nine years after launch on May 5 1981, while the descent craft remained trapped inside a slowly decaying orbit that has persisted for more than 50 years.

When the 1,091 pound (495 kilograms), 3-foot (1 meter) lander returns to Earth, Langbroek predicts that it will be travelling at roughly 150 mph (242 km/h), so he likens the risk of its impact to that of a meteorite. As for where the doomed craft will land, Langbroek says it's still too early to tell.

"With an orbital inclination of 52 degrees, the Kosmos 482 Descent Craft could come down anywhere between 52 degrees north and 52 degrees south latitude," he wrote in an article for The Space Review. "This includes much of south and mid-latitude Europe and Asia, as well as the Americas and the whole of Africa and Australia. Of course, the biggest chances are that it will land in one of the oceans, as the failed Phobos-Grunt Venus mission did on January 15, 2011."

With satellite trackers continuing to observe the spacecraft's tumble from orbit, a clearer picture of its uncontrolled reentry will emerge in the coming days.

Ben Turner
Ben Turner
Senior Staff Writer

Ben Turner is a U.K. based staff writer at Live Science. He covers physics and astronomy, among other topics like tech and climate change. He graduated from University College London with a degree in particle physics before training as a journalist. When he's not writing, Ben enjoys reading literature, playing the guitar and embarrassing himself with chess.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about space exploration

China uses 'gravitational slingshots' to save 2 satellites that were stuck in the wrong orbit for 123 days

Can you burp in space?

'It's answering one of the questions of the century': Scientists may finally know where the oldest gold in the universe came from
See more latest
Most Popular
An illustration of a magnetar
'It's answering one of the questions of the century': Scientists may finally know where the oldest gold in the universe came from
an echidna walking towards camera
In rare evolutionary event, weird platypus cousin evolved from living in water to living on land
two adult dire wolves
How related are dire wolves and gray wolves? The answer might surprise you.
A photo collage of a crocodile leather bag in front of a T. rex illustration.
T. rex researchers eviscerate 'misleading' dinosaur leather announcement
Person holding a processor in gloved hands.
China's '2D' chip could soon be used to make silicon-free chips
A cat sleeping on a ship
Catquistadors: Oldest known domestic cats in the US died off Florida coast in a 1559 Spanish shipwreck
a diagram showing the Perseus galaxy cluster
Astronomers discover giant 'bridge' in space that could finally solve a violent galactic mystery
A lot of galaxies are seen as bright spots on a dark background. Toward the left, the JWST is shown in an illustration.
James Webb Space Telescope finds a wild black hole growth spurt in galaxies at 'cosmic noon'
A top down view of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory&#039;s 1960s molten salt reactor experiment, an early precursor to the Chinese reactor.
'Rabbits sometimes make mistakes or grow lazy. That's when the tortoise seizes its chance': Chinese scientists make nuclear power breakthrough using abandoned US research
A crowd of people in Sants train station in Barcelona, Spain.
What is 'induced atmospheric vibration' and did it really cause power outages across Spain and Portugal?