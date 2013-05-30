John Deere Recalls Gator Utility Vehicles

The CPSC, in cooperation Deere & Company of Moline, Ill., has recalled about 4,650 Gator Utility Vehicles.

Hazard: The fuel line can separate, posing a fire hazard.

Incidents/Injuries: John Deere has received three reports of separated fuel lines. No injuries have been reported.

Description: This recall involves John Deere Gator™ RSX850i Base, Sport and Trail model recreational utility vehicles manufactured between May 2012 and October 2012. They have side-by-side seating for two people and were available in Realtree® Hardwoods™ HD Camo, olive and black, or traditional green and yellow. RSX850i is located on the hood. The serial number is on the rear frame above the receiver hitch. Only utility vehicles with the following serial numbers are included in this recall:

Serial Numbers: 1M0850TB++M010013 thru 1M0850TB++M010768 1M0850TS++M010001 thru 1M0850TS++M011932 1M0850TT++M010001 thru 1M0850TT++M012765

Sold at: John Deere dealers nationwide from August 2012 through October 2012 for between $12,900 and $15,500.

Gator serial number location (Image credit: CPSC.)

Manufactured in: United States

Remedy: Consumers should stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact a John Deere dealer to schedule a free inspection and free repair. John Deere is contacting all registered owners of the recalled utility vehicles directly.

Consumer Contact: Deere and Company; at (800) 537-8233, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET or www.johndeere.com and click on Services & Support for more information.