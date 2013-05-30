Canon Recalls for Repair EOS Rebel T4i Digital Cameras

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with Canon U.S.A., Inc., of Lake Success, N.Y., announced a voluntary recall of about 68,200 EOS Rebel T4i Digital SLR Cameras.

Hazard: A chemical used in the camera's rubber grips can result in a reaction that changes the grips from black to white and poses a risk of skin irritation to the consumer.

Incidents/Injuries: Canon U.S.A., Inc. has received one report of a consumer who developed a minor rash after contact with a surface where the camera had been.

Description: This recall involves EOS Rebel T4i digital SLR cameras with a 12-digit serial number that contain a second digit that is a "3" or "4" and a sixth digit that is a "1." Serial numbers are printed on the bottom of the camera. The Canon logo and the model name are printed on the front of the camera.

Sold at: B&H Photo, Best Buy and camera and mass merchandise stores nationwide and Amazon.com and other online retailers between June 2012 and July 2012 for between $850 and $1,200.

Manufactured in: Japan

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cameras and contact Canon U.S.A. to have replacement rubber grips installed free of charge.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact the firm toll-free at (855) 902-3277 between 8 a.m. to midnight ET Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Saturday, or visit the firm's website at www.usa.canon.com.