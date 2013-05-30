A to Z Guide to Diseases & Conditions: Causes, Symptoms & Treatments

This brief A-Z guide covers some of the more common diseases and conditions, including a definition and the causes, symptoms & treatments of various genetic diseases as well as infectious and communicable diseases, from autism to strokes, skin conditions to eye disease, diabetes and cancer to heart disease.

Important: These articles provide information drawn from reliable sources, including government agencies like the National Institutes of Health and private institutions such as the Mayo Clinic, but the information is not meant to substitute for professional medical advice nor to be used for making diagnoses.

AIDS & HIV: Treatment & Prevention

Autism: Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatments

Bad Breath: Causes and Treatment

Bipolar Disorder: Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Bladder Cancer: Symptoms and Treatment

Breast Cancer: Symptoms, Treatment & Prevention

Bulimia Nervosa: Symptoms and Treatment

Canker Sores: Causes & Treatments

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome: Symptoms and Treatment

Cataracts: Symptoms and Treatment

Cervical Cancer: Symptoms, Treatment and Prevention

Chickenpox: Causes, Symptoms & Treatments

Chlamydia: Symptoms, Treatments and Prevention

Cholesterol: Understanding and Managing HDL and LDL

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms & Treatments

Chronic Kidney Disease: Symptoms and Treatment

Cold Sores: Symptoms, Treatment and Prevention

Colon Cancer: Causes, Symptoms & Treatments

Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease: Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment

Depression: Causes, Symptoms and Treatments

Diabetes (Type 1): Symptoms and Treatment

Diarrhea: Causes, Symptoms & Treatments

Ear Infections: Symptoms and Treatment

Eczema: Symptoms and Treatment

Endometriosis: Causes and Treatments

Epilepsy: Symptoms and Treatment

Erectile Dysfunction: Symptoms and Treatment

Fibromyalgia: Causes, Diagnosis and Treatments

Gallstones: Causes, Treatment and Prevention

GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease): Heartburn Symptoms & Treatments

Gestational Diabetes: Symptoms, Diagnosis & Complications

Gout: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

Graves' Disease: Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment

Hair Loss and Balding: Causes, Symptoms & Treatments

Head Lice: Symptoms, Treatment and Prevention

Heart Disease: Types, Prevention & Treatments

Hemorrhoids: Symptoms, Causes and Treatment

Hepatitis: Symptoms and Treatment

Hypertension: Symptoms and Treatment

Impacted Wisdom Teeth: Oral Surgery and Extraction

Insomnia: Symptoms, Treatment & Prevention

Insulin Resistance: Risk Factor for Heart Disease and Diabetes

Irritable Bowel Syndrome: Symptoms, Treatment & Prevention

Lactose Intolerance: Symptoms, Treatment & Coping Strategies

Laryngitis: Causes, Symptoms & Treatments

Leukemia: Types, Symptoms and Treatment

Liver Cancer: Symptoms and Treatment

Lung Cancer: Prognosis, Treatment, Signs of Carcinoma

Lupus: Symptoms and Treatment

Lyme Disease: Symptoms and Treatment

Macular Degeneration: Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatments

Malignant Mesothelioma: Symptoms and Treatment

Melanoma: Symptoms, Treatment and Prevention

Mono Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment Options

Multiple Sclerosis: Symptoms, Treatment & Management

Nail Fungus: Symptoms and Treatment

Obesity: Causes, Complications & Treatments

Ovarian Cancer: Symptoms and Treatment

Pancreatic Cancer: Causes, Symptoms & Treatments

PMS: Symptoms and Treatment

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: Symptoms and Treatment

Restless Legs Syndrome: Symptoms and Treatment

Rheumatoid Arthritis: Symptoms and Treatment

Rosacea: Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment

Schizophrenia: Symptoms and Treatment

Seasonal Affective Disorder: SAD Symptoms and Treatment

Skin Cancer: Prevention, Treatment and Signs of Melanoma

Sleep Apnea: Symptoms, Causes & Treatments

Spider and Insect Bites and Stings: Symptoms and Treatments

Stomach Ulcers: Causes, Symptoms & Treatments

Strep Throat: Symptoms and Treatment

Stroke: Symptoms, Tests and Treatment

Testicular Cancer: Symptoms, Treatment and Prevention

Uterine Fibroids: Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment