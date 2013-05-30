The Container Store Recalls Brightly-Colored Power Strips

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with The Container Store Inc., of Coppell, Texas, announced a voluntary recall of about 7,200 Lush Life® power strips.

Hazard: The power strips have undersized wiring, and the wiring and plastic strip fail to meet the requirements for fire resistance, posing a fire hazard.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Description: This recall involves three designs of brightly-colored, six-outlet power strips with model number 8001-6 embossed on the back. Power strip designs include Pop Power Strip in Scroll (black with white scroll), Dot (blue with orange, white and lime green dots and a lime green cord), and Zebra (black and white zebra stripes). The power strips have three-foot power cords. “Lush Life® power strips by design” is printed on the product’s packaging.

Sold at: The Container Stores nationwide and on the firm’s website www.containerstore.com from October 2011 through December 2011 for about $15.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should stop using the recalled power strips immediately and return them to any of The Container Store locations for a full refund plus a $15 merchandise card.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, consumers should contact The Container Store toll-free at (888) 266-8246 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday, and between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT on Sunday, or visit the firm’s website at www.containerstore.com.