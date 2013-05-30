John Deere Recalls Lawn Tractors Powered by Kawasaki Engines

About 36,500 John Deere X300, X300R and X304 series tractors were voluntarily recalled by Kawasaki Motors Corp., USA of Grand Rapids, Mich. and Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill., in cooperation with the CPSC.

Hazard: The cooling fan (A) installed on top of the front mounted Kawasaki engine in the lawn tractor can break. If the cooling fan is not operational, the engine can overheat causing the surrounding plastic to melt, creating the risk of fire and serious injury.

Incidents/Injuries: There have been 163 reported failures, including 83 reports of engine melting or engine fires and one report of a minor burn injury following a fan failure fire.

Description: This recall involves John Deere X300, X300R and X304 Select Series