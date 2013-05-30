Heaters Recalled by Lennox and ADP

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with Lennox Industries Inc., of Richardson, Texas also known as Advanced Distributor Products (ADP) LLC, of Grenada, Miss., announced a voluntary recall of about 440 Lennox Garage heaters and about 400 ADP FOA series unit heaters today.

Hazard: Some heaters were manufactured without a required flame rollout switch, which is a back-up device that shuts down the heater in the event of a heater failure. This poses a fire hazard.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Description: This recall involves Lennox garage heaters and ADP FOA series unit heaters with heating capacity, model number, and serial number listed below. The brand name "Lennox" or "ADP", the model number and the serial number can be found on the nameplate located inside the control cabinet. (See tables below for details.)

Sold at:

Lennox Industries dealers and distributors nationwide from July 2004 through April 2011 for between $2,700 and $4,200.

ADP dealers and distributors nationwide from September 2003 through April 2011 for between $2,700 and $4,200.

Manufactured in: United States

Remedy: Consumers should stop using these recalled heaters immediately. Consumers should contact Lennox or ADP to schedule an inspection and, if necessary, repair of the heater or garage heater.

Consumer Contact:

For additional information, contact Lennox at (888) 584-2353 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the company's website www.lennox.com.

For additional information, contact ADP toll-free at (866) 303-8634 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.adpnow.com.

Lennox Recall Information:

Lennox label. (Image credit: CPSC.)

Heating Capacity

ADP FOA series Recall Information: