Infographic: The Dollar Value of a Human Life

How much will the government pay to save a single life through public safety improvements? How much will they pay to kill an international terrorist? How much does it cost to hire a hitman to kill a person? When a soldier dies in battle, how much does his family receive in compensation? What's a year of life worth to a health insurance company?

There are many ways to put a price on human life. For the above infographic, the safety training company Compliance and Safety compiled the dollar values that represent the value of life in different contexts.