Satellite Photo Shows Siberia Ablaze

Wildfires in Siberia blaze and smoke from them billows in this image taken by NASA's Aqua satellite on July 10, 2012.

Wildfires aren't just raging across the U.S. West, they're also burning, largely uncontrolled, in the boreal forests of Siberia, as shown in this NASA satellite photo.

As of yesterday (July 11), more than 97 square miles (250 square kilometers) of forests were burning, according to the Russian Federal Forestry Agency.

The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA's Aqua satellite snapped a picture of the wildfires burning in Yakutia (an autonomous republic in Russia) on July 10. The image shows thick smoke billowing from fires near the Aldan River. The red outlines drawn on the image indicate hot spots where MODIS detected unusually warm surface temperatures associated with fires.

Smoke from large wildfires in Siberia can reach high enough layers of the atmosphere that it is push by winds across the Pacific Ocean to North America, according to a NASA statement.