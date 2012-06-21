Photos: Belfast Zoo's New Giraffe

Welcome home
On June 13, Belfast Zoo staff and visitors were delighted to welcome a female Rothschild's giraffe calf.
Big family
The new arrival means that Belfast Zoo now cares for a herd of 10 Rothschild's giraffes.
Bath time
Rothschild's giraffes are part of a European breeding program and are one of the most endangered of the nine subspecies of giraffe.
Strange new world
Belfast Zoo's latest arrival, moments after the birth.
Inspection time
The calf's name will be decided by a facebook poll. It is a tradition that Belfast Zoo-born giraffes are named after places beginning with 'Bally.'
Tall baby
A baby giraffe measures 6 feet (2 meters) in height!
First steps
The newcomer takes her first steps. Belfast Zoo is known worldwide for its success at breeding giraffes.
Proud Parents
The calf was born to mother, Niamh and father, Finn. Finn arrived at Belfast Zoo from Fota Wildlife in February 2011 and this is his first calf.