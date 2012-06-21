Photos: Belfast Zoo's New Giraffe

Welcome home

(Image credit: Belfast Zoo.)

On June 13, Belfast Zoo staff and visitors were delighted to welcome a female Rothschild's giraffe calf.

Big family

(Image credit: Belfast Zoo.)

The new arrival means that Belfast Zoo now cares for a herd of 10 Rothschild's giraffes.

Bath time

(Image credit: Belfast Zoo.)

Rothschild's giraffes are part of a European breeding program and are one of the most endangered of the nine subspecies of giraffe.

Strange new world

(Image credit: Belfast Zoo.)

Belfast Zoo's latest arrival, moments after the birth.

Inspection time

(Image credit: Belfast Zoo.)

The calf's name will be decided by a facebook poll. It is a tradition that Belfast Zoo-born giraffes are named after places beginning with 'Bally.'

Tall baby

(Image credit: Belfast Zoo.)

A baby giraffe measures 6 feet (2 meters) in height!

First steps

(Image credit: Belfast Zoo.)

The newcomer takes her first steps. Belfast Zoo is known worldwide for its success at breeding giraffes.

Proud Parents

(Image credit: Belfast Zoo.)

The calf was born to mother, Niamh and father, Finn. Finn arrived at Belfast Zoo from Fota Wildlife in February 2011 and this is his first calf.