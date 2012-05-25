Belfast Zoo Welcomes Baby Capybaras

Two little bundles of joy born recently at the Belfast Zoo actually belong to the world's largest rodent species.

Twin capybara babies, named Gus and Jacques, were born to parents Charlie and Lola on April 3.

"It's definitely an exciting time and I am sure that zoo visitors will enjoy visiting our new arrivals, Gus and Jacques," said zoo manager Mark Challis.

Capybaras are native to South America. Their scientific name (Hydrochoerus) means "water hog," and although they are technically from the rodent family, this name relates to the fact that capybaras are semi-aquatic animals and love the water. In fact, capybaras have webbed feet and can stay underwater for up to five minutes at a time, to hide from predators.