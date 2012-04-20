In Photos: Mount Everest Expeditions Then and Now

The Trek In

Everest Base Camp and the Khumbu Glacier glow beneath a full moon.

Way Up There

Flying in front of Thamserku (6608m) and Kangtega (6685m)

Able Assistants

Yaks carrying gear over the Khumbu Glacier en route from Kathmandu to the Everest Base Camp.

Men Carry the Weight

Men carry supplies to Everest Base Camp for the 1963 American team.

Put in Our Place

Mountain walls, constricting Khumbu Glacier as it cascades from the Western Cwm at 19,800 feet, break the ice into huge blocks that push inexorably downward. Climbers appear insignificant amid the morass.